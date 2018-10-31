This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The age issue is massively overblown in GAA' - Liam Rushe

Dublin star Rushe is hopeful the evergreen Conal Keaney will play with Dublin next season.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 7:05 AM
1 hour ago 3,633 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4313550

DUBLIN ARE EXPECTED to appoint their third manager in as many years later this week, with Anthony Daly and Mattie Kenny believed to be in a two-horse race for the position. 

Anthony Daly Kilmacud Crokes manager Anthony Daly. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Kilmacud Crokes’ Dublin SHC final defeat to Ballyboden St Enda’s on Sunday has freed up Daly’s schedule to take up the county job for a second time. 

There have been whispers around the capital in recent days that the Clare native has moved into pole position, but Kenny and Anthony Cunningham have also been heavily linked to the role.

Liam Rushe, who will be a key player for whoever is appointed, says he’s open to a second stint under Daly.

“We parted on good terms, I really enjoyed my time with Dalo,” Rushe said yesterday in Croke Park at the launch of Seoladh Mór Gaeilge Chumann Lúthchleas Gael.

“That’s obviously not my decision to make, the county board have to make it. The candidates being put forward at the moment all have good pedigree so I’ll be happy to work with any of them.

Source: officialgaa/YouTube

“I think everyone knows it has been narrowed down to a few candidates and I think there is an announcement impending this week so looking forward to hearing (the news).

“It was later than this last year I think when Pat got the job. Get it done and dusted now the (club) championship is done. There are no more roadblocks. The candidates that are there are well versed in Dublin hurling anyway so it’s not like they will be coming in cold”.

36-year-old Conal Keaney scored four from play and controlled the game as Ballyboden defeated Daly’s Kilmacud in the county final at the weekend. Rushe is hopeful the veteran will be back in the Dublin colours next season.

“He was flying, wasn’t he? He really looks after himself and he’s reaping the reward. He’s absolutely flying. I’ve been onto him already, hopefully he commits for next year and carries the form he displayed there into next year. Just put him on ice now for six months.

“The Monday after we got knocked out I was onto him. He was such an integral figure there this year and gave massive leadership, so worth keeping it all together.

“I think he will. I think he’s enjoying it, that’s the main thing. He has a bit of flexibility in his work life as well which always helps. That’s the main reason an awful lot of people step away. So I think if things keep going as they are hopefully he’ll commit.

“I think the age issue is massively overblown in GAA, absolutely massively. Managed correctly… it seems very strange that GAA players are retiring earlier and earlier and professional players are retiring later and later.

Conal Keaney with Ross O’Carroll Conal Keaney during the drawn Dublin SHC final. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“So it’s basically proven now. There literally isn’t a reason you should slow down until your early 30s. Lads are worn out, being overtrained or they’re under-recovered and things like that but Keaney has gotten it right.

“I don’t see a reason why more people shouldn’t play into that age bar injury cutting them short. So many are falling out now because… it’s work a lot of the time. They can’t commit, it’s not physical limitations.”

Rushe had a busy weekend himself, completing the Dublin marathon in a time of 3 hours 49 minutes with just four weeks training behind him.

“It went anyway, that was the important thing. I wanted to get under four (hours), I got 3.49 so I’ll take that. I’m having trouble with stairs now at the moment!

“I went in with a bit of a sore throat, now I can barely speak. That’s what it does to you. I always had it on the bucket list.

“My hand is actually broken, I broke it in a league game there a few weeks ago, seven or eight weeks ago and I kind of just decided then to do it. It was grand, I had to borrow someone else’s number because it was obviously sold out. I managed to get hold of their number and gave it a lash.

Liam Rushe Dublin star Liam Rushe. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

“I didn’t find it that bad. I think I paced it OK. I’m all right for…for a big unit, I’m all right for slogging! I never found that that hard. The actual slow aerobic stuff isn’t that hard.

“Didn’t hit a wall. Ran past all the wall signs. They were good craic actually. I kicked for home, too early though. I got to UCD, thought it was flat thinking, ‘Away we go.’ I was following the 3.50 lads the whole way.

“Got ahead of them. Kicked up the hill. Got cramp in the hammer, thought: ‘Aw shite’. Straightened out the leg – got cramp in the quad on the same leg. So I was literally…I don’t know what I looked like. I had to stop. The lads ran by me. Ah, shook it off and managed to close it in literally five seconds just ahead of them.”

“It’s strange all right, yeah. The crowd is massive, I have to say. The girlfriend was there around the 25th mile, helped me kick on. The family were there eight or nine miles in. Different people were dotted in. It makes a massive difference”.

“I did four weeks training. So I did a 10 mile run and a week later, a 13 mile run. Then one 17 and one 21. Then just took two weeks off because I tried to do more but I was cripped. So I just left it. Yeah, it was okay.”

Does he plan on running it again down the line?

“Ah, I don’t know, I might in the future, I definitely won’t be doing it next year. If I was doing it again I would like to take it seriously and do a good three or four month run in to see what you could actually get. Things like that raising money is cool.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'People have their own opinions. You can't hide from it... I have thick skin'
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined Â£6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined £6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    Gareth Bale's agent hits back after El Clasico criticism
    'It's worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned' - Ronaldo's family 'very angry' over rape allegation
    IRELAND
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Wilfried Zaha reveals racist abuse and death threats
    Wilfried Zaha reveals racist abuse and death threats
    7 managers who could succeed Julen Lopetegui as Real Madrid boss
    Leicester's game at Cardiff to go ahead after tragic death of owner Vichai

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie