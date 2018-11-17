Liam Williams marks his 50th Wales cap with this magnificent piece of finishing

Source: Mike Egerton

IT HAS BEEN a day to remember for Liam Williams at the Principality Stadium.

The Saracens wing brings up a milestone as he wins his 50th Wales cap in this afternoon’s November International against Tonga.

And Williams marked the moment in style with this magnificent first-half finish for a Welsh try.

As he dived for the corner, Tongan lock Steve Mafi made enough of a tackle to force Williams’ airborne body out over the touchline.

But Williams brilliantly managed to ground the ball legally before he ended up in touch, with Dan Biggar adding the conversion to put the hosts into an 21-3 lead after just 11 minutes in Cardiff.

When you've absolutely, positively got to score on your 50th appearance for your country. Tip o' the cap, @SanjayWills. #WALvTON pic.twitter.com/PfA9wWgv9j — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 17, 2018

