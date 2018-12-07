This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 7 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-French international Lievremont sacked by Romania after just three games

Thomas Lievremont guided Romania to a November win over Portugal, but defeats to USA and Uruguay have cost him his job.

By AFP Friday 7 Dec 2018, 4:18 PM
1 hour ago 2,591 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4382550
Sacked: Lievremont was in charge for just three games.
Image: Icon Sport via Getty Images
Sacked: Lievremont was in charge for just three games.
Sacked: Lievremont was in charge for just three games.
Image: Icon Sport via Getty Images

FORMER FRANCE INTERNATIONAL Thomas Lievremont has been sacked as coach of Romania after winning just one of three matches in November, the national federation announced on Friday.

Olivier Rieg, the fitness coach, has also been axed.

“This decision is explained by the non-respect of several contractual clauses, taken on by the two coaches, which did not allow us to reach the performance objectives agreed by World Rugby and the Romanian Rugby Federation (FRR),” read a statement on the FRR website.

A source within the FRR told AFP that Lievremont, who was only appointed in September with the intention of taking Romania through to the 2023 World Cup, “had committed to win three victories in November.”

Instead, Romania achieved a single win, beating Portugal 36-6 in the Rugby Europe Championship before going down 31-5 to the USA and 27-20 to Uruguay.

Romania will miss the 2019 World Cup in Japan following a scandal in their European qualifying group.

“I want to bring back the smile of all those who love rugby in this country,” Lievremont said at the time of his appointment. “We cannot forget what happened, but we have to focus on the future and on the World Cup in 2023.”

As a player, Lievremont won the French national championship three times with Biarritz (2002, 2005 and 2006) and captained the club in the 2006 European Cup final. He was part of the French team that finished runner-up in the 1999 World Cup, going on to win 37 caps for Les Bleus.

He is the younger brother of Marc Lievremont, who coached France from 2007 to 2011.

© AFP 2018 

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    ARSENAL
    Arsenal defender set for 6-9 months out after rupturing ACL
    Arsenal defender set for 6-9 months out after rupturing ACL
    Mourinho: Don't compare us to the United sides of Keane, van Nistelrooy and Vidic
    Much-changed Man United earn draw with Arsenal in error-ridden clash
    FOOTBALL
    'There were some excellent tackles': Dyche defends Burnley players after Klopp criticism
    'There were some excellent tackles': Dyche defends Burnley players after Klopp criticism
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Is Jose Mourinho's management style out of date?
    Is Jose Mourinho's management style out of date?
    Jack Grealish not bothered about missing out on €28 million Tottenham move
    Liverpool defender Gomez suffers fractured leg
    BOXING
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Referee explains why he didn't wave off the fight even when it looked like Fury was out cold
    Former champion Stevenson 'stable under the circumstances, but critical' after brutal stoppage loss

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie