6 of Limerick All-Ireland winning hurling heroes to start tonight in their final game of 2018

SIX OF LIMERICK’S All-Ireland winning team will start in their last game of 2018 when they travel to Tralee tonight to face Kerry.

Gearoid Hegarty celebrating Limerick's All-Ireland final victory. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

John Kiely’s side take on the Kingdom in Austin Stack Park in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League game.

They lost their opener to Tipperary last Friday night before they head off after Christmas on a team holiday as a reward for their Liam MacCarthy Cup success

Defensive trio Sean Finn, Diarmaid Byrnes and Dan Morrissey along with three attackers – Gearoid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey and Seamus Flanagan – are the survivors from the August victory in Croke Park against Galway. Tom Morrissey will captain the team.

Sean Finn will start at corner-back in tonight's game. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

There are seven new faces from the side that began against Tipperary last week in goalkeeper Barry Hennessy, defenders Lorcan Lyons and Byrnes, midfielder Robbie Hanley and forwards Morrissey, Barry Murphy and Seamus Flanagan.

Tonight is Kerry’s first game in Group A with the side managed by Fintan O’Connor set to take on Tipperary in Nenagh on 5 January.

Limerick

1. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

2. William O’Meara (Askeaton)

3. Sean Finn (Bruff)

4. Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

8. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

9. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

11. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane – captain)

13. Barry Murphy (Doon)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feoghanagh/Castlemahon)

15. Pat Ryan (Doon)

Subs

16. Jamie Power (Monaleen)

17. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)

18. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

19. Ronan Connolly (Adare)

20. Michael O’Brien (Doon)

21. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen)

22. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

23. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

24. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

25. Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock)

Kerry

1. Martin Stackpoole (Lixnaw – captain)

2. Sean Weir (Crotta O’Neills)

3. Bryan Murphy (Causeway)

4. Eric Leen (St Brendan’s Ardfert)

5. Jason Diggins (Causeway)

6. Mickey Boyle (Ballyduff)

7. Fionan Mackessy (St Brendan’s Ardfert)

8. Daithi Griffin (St Brendan’s Ardfert)

9. Brandon Barrett (Causeway)

10. Jordan Conway (Crotta O’Neills)

11. Micheal O’Leary (Abbeydorney)

12. Micheal Lehane (Ballyheigue)

13. Jack Goulding (Ballyduff)

14. Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

15. Dan Goggin (Causeway)

Subs

16. John B O’Halloran (Kilmoyley)

17. Niall O’Mahony (Abbeydorney)

18. Evan Murphy (Causeway)

19. Fionan Horgan (St Brendan’s Ardfert)

20. Gavin Dooley (Causeway)

21. Pa Kelly (Clarecastle – Clare)

22. Micheal Slattery (Abbeydorney)

23. Daniel O’Carroll (Ballyduff)

24. Joe McElligott (Kilmoyley)

25. Padraig Boyle (Ballyduff)

26. Colm Harty (Causeway)

