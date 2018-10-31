Limerick-born defender scores and gets sent off as League One outfit fail to topple Arsenal

LIMERICK-BORN DEFENDER Paudie O’Connor scored and got sent off as Arsenal beat Blackpool 2-1 in the EFL Cup at Emirates Stadium tonight.

Goals from Stephan Lichtsteiner and 18-year-old Emile Smith Rowe helped the Gunners claim a 2-0 lead, with the goals coming on 33 and 50 minutes respectively

18-year-old Mattéo Guendouzi was sent off for the hosts 11 minutes after the break, before O’Connor — on loan at the League One club from Leeds — got one back for the visitors.

However, the 21-year-old then endured a moment to forget, as he was issued a straight red card for a challenge on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang six minutes from time to make it 10-a-side.

The Premier League outfit held out in the dying minutes to secure their passage into the quarter-finals.

More to follow

