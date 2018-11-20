This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 20 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GAA chief on Fenway Classic - 'It’s important these things wash their face, that they pay for themselves'

Limerick defeated Cork in the final in Boston on Sunday.

By John Fallon Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 10:28 AM
1 hour ago 2,165 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4348996

GAA PRESIDENT JOHN Horan says he sees a future for the Aer Lingus Fenway Hurling Classic as long it pays for itself and doesn’t impact on anything else they are doing.

Horan was present at Fenway Park on Sunday when Limerick became the third county to win the Super 11s when they defeated Cork 38-30 in the modified game.

Declan Hannon is presented with the trophy by GAA President John Horan Classic John Horan presents the trophy to winning Limerick captain Declan Hannon. Source: Emily Harney/INPHO

The crowd of 12,674 was down on the attendances from last year and 2015 but Horan believes the event will continue and that it’s a good opportunity to reward players as well as spread the GAA gospel.

And he said that Fenway Sports Management are keen to continue and grow the event in conjunction with the GAA and GPA.

“It’s important these things wash their face, that they pay for themselves. That for me is the key thing, and out of that then players get a chance to get a break.

“As someone from Cork pointed out to me, they won two Munster titles and this was the only kind of reward the Cork lads got was the opportunity to come out here for a few days. “I’d never begrudge the lads having a break like this for a weekend.

“I was at the original one in 2015. I know the crowd was considerably bigger then.

“Fenway Sports are very keen to keep this going and the critical thing from our point of view is that it is washing its face and it is not taking money away from any of the clubs or the development programmes we are carrying out,” said Horan.

The matches were broadcast live in Ireland by TG4 and to a large audience on NESN in the United States and Horan said it is an event which strengthens the ties with the Irish diaspora, many of whom are unable to travel home and never get to see or meet the top GAA players.

A view of the game Cork took on Limerick in the final at Fenway Park. Source: Emily Harney/INPHO

“The games went well, they were quite competitive. Limerick came through in the end and they had the disadvantage of playing in the second semi-final but you could see the crowd bought into it in a big way.

“It’s a good opportunity for the players to come out here and mix with the Irish community out here.

“I was out in Canton on Saturday morning where Limerick trained and they did a meet and greet with the locals that’s key that we meet in with the local GAA out here and that’s where I see the big benefit.

“It’s a chance for them to meet the stars, many of them can’t go home, and as I always say at home as an amateur organisation our stars are very touchable in the sense that you meet them in your local club or local shop and they are not like the professional stars who have become nearly icons at a distance,” he added.

Sunday’s win crowns a fantastic year for Limerick. They never trailed in the final, having come from behind to beat Wexford 53-45 in the semi-finals. Cork booked their place in the final with Patrick Horgan scoring 20 points as they dethroned Clare by 42-37.

A view of the game Action from the game between Limerick and Wexford. Source: Emily Harney/INPHO

Limerick manager John Kiely said his squad really enjoyed the experience.

“It’s been a great year for us and this trip has been a bonus. The lads have really enjoyed it, it has been a great experience. It’s been great too for the Irish people living here. They get the chance to meet the players they have been watching all summer,” he said.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    All Black victory 'another rung on the ladder' for Ireland side full of leaders
    All Black victory 'another rung on the ladder' for Ireland side full of leaders
    Mixed feelings for Lowe as he watched Ireland defeat former team-mates
    Schmidt's Ireland hit highest-ever World Rugby ranking points total
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'We don't have Richard Dunnes, Robbie Keanes and Damien Duffs to carry us through anymore'
    'We don't have Richard Dunnes, Robbie Keanes and Damien Duffs to carry us through anymore'
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Martin O'Neill enthusiastic for 2019 despite dismal end to dreadful year
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    'Lumping balls forward to O’Brien is not going to be the way forward for us'
    Kellie Harrington bags another World medal as she guarantees bronze in India
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    2018 will be remembered as the year when Ireland's footballers became unwatchable
    2018 will be remembered as the year when Ireland's footballers became unwatchable
    Player ratings: How do you think the Boys in Green fared against Denmark?
    As it happened: Denmark vs Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    DENMARK
    Goalless draw in Denmark sees Ireland fail to score for a fourth game in a row
    Goalless draw in Denmark sees Ireland fail to score for a fourth game in a row
    Martin O'Neill makes five changes to Ireland team for Denmark clash
    Ministers offer condolences to family of Irish soccer fan who died in Copenhagen

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie