Castleknock ace named in attack as Limerick look to start season on a high against Cork

LIMERICK BOSS BILLY Lee has named his starting team to face Cork in Sunday’s McGrath Cup semi-final.

It’s the first game of the season for both sides, with Waterford and Clare facing off in the other last four clash.

The Treaty manager starts with one debutant – full-forward Adam Kearns – for the 2pm meeting in Rathkeale.

Returning to the team is goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan, with the Monaleen netminder back in the county set-up after a spell abroad. Seamus O’Carroll, who plays his club football with Castleknock in Dublin, leads the attack.

Iain Corbett missed last year’s league as he was away with the Irish army, but he takes his place at midfield alongside Darragh Treacy.

Cork announced their side earlier this week.

Limerick

1. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen)

2. Michael Donovan (Galbally)

3. Sean O’Dea (Kilteely/Dromkeen)

4. Paul Maher (Adare)

5. Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen)

6. Tony McCarthy (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

7. Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh)

8. Darragh Treacy (St Kierans)

9. Iain Corbett (Newcastlewest)

10. Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins)

11. Sean McSweeney (St Kierans)

12. Mike Fitzgibbon (Feohanagh/Castlemahon)

13. Peter Nash (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

14. Adam Kearns (St Senans)

15. Seamus O’Carroll (Castleknock)

Subs:

16. John Chawke (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

17. Oran Collins (Adare)

18. Gareth Noonan (Dromcollogher/Broadford)

19. Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins)

20. Luke Murphy (Monaleen)

21. Denis Greaney (Athea)

22. Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins)

23. Padraig De Brun (Firies)

24. Kieran Daly (Na Piarsaigh)

25. Davy Lyons (Adare)

26. Jamie Lee (Newcastlewest)

