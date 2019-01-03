This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Castleknock ace named in attack as Limerick look to start season on a high against Cork

Seamus O’Carroll is part of Billy Lee’s side to take on the Rebels in the McGrath Cup semi-final.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 12:24 PM
24 minutes ago 1,046 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4421566
Cian O'Sullivan looks to block Castleknock's Seamus O'Carroll.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Cian O'Sullivan looks to block Castleknock's Seamus O'Carroll.
Cian O'Sullivan looks to block Castleknock's Seamus O'Carroll.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

LIMERICK BOSS BILLY Lee has named his starting team to face Cork in Sunday’s McGrath Cup semi-final.

It’s the first game of the season for both sides, with Waterford and Clare facing off in the other last four clash. 

The Treaty manager starts with one debutant – full-forward Adam Kearns – for the 2pm meeting in Rathkeale. 

Returning to the team is goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan, with the Monaleen netminder back in the county set-up after a spell abroad. Seamus O’Carroll, who plays his club football with Castleknock in Dublin, leads the attack. 

Iain Corbett and Brendan O’Sullivan Limerick's Iain Corbett during the 2017 McGrath Cup final. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Iain Corbett missed last year’s league as he was away with the Irish army, but he takes his place at midfield alongside Darragh Treacy.

Cork announced their side earlier this week.

Limerick

1. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen) 

2. Michael Donovan (Galbally) 
3. Sean O’Dea (Kilteely/Dromkeen) 
4. Paul Maher (Adare) 

5. Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen) 
6. Tony McCarthy (Kildimo/Pallaskenry) 
7. Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh) 

8. Darragh Treacy (St Kierans) 
9. Iain Corbett (Newcastlewest) 

10. Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins) 
11. Sean McSweeney (St Kierans) 
12. Mike Fitzgibbon (Feohanagh/Castlemahon) 

13. Peter Nash (Kildimo/Pallaskenry) 
14. Adam Kearns (St Senans) 
15. Seamus O’Carroll (Castleknock)

Subs:

16. John Chawke (Kildimo/Pallaskenry) 
17. Oran Collins (Adare) 
18. Gareth Noonan (Dromcollogher/Broadford) 
19. Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins) 
20. Luke Murphy (Monaleen) 
21. Denis Greaney (Athea) 
22. Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins) 
23. Padraig De Brun (Firies) 
24. Kieran Daly (Na Piarsaigh) 
25. Davy Lyons (Adare) 
26. Jamie Lee (Newcastlewest)

