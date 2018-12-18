Clare native joins Limerick coaching setup for All-Ireland hurling defence in 2019 season

LIMERICK HAVE CONFIRMED that Clare native Aonghus O’Brien has joined the coaching setup of the reigning All-Ireland champions for next season.

The addition of O’Brien comes after the announcement on Saturday that selector Jimmy Quilty has departed John Kiely’s setup for the 2019 campaign.

O’Brien, who hails from Broadford in Clare, will be no stranger to some members of the Limerick squad as he coached the county minor side to Munster glory in 2013.

That team featured All-Ireland senior winners from this year in Richie English, Sean Finn, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave, Darragh O’Donovan, David Dempsey, Barry Nash, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey and Pat Ryan.

As a player O’Brien was involved for a spell with the Clare senior hurlers and in 2016 he was a coach to Davy Fitzgerald’s Banner squad, working alongside Paul Kinnerk and Donal Óg Cusack.

He will team up with Kinnerk again next season in Limerick with John Kiely’s management team also including Joe O’Connor, Brian Geary and Alan Cunningham.

Limerick commenced their preparations for the new season with a 4-14 to 2-17 loss to Tipperary in the Munster senior league last Friday night and travel to Tralee on Thursday night to take on Kerry before they then embark on a team holiday as part of their All-Ireland celebrations.

They open their hurling league campaign on Sunday 27 January with an away trip to face Wexford in Division 1A.

