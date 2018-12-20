This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 20 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One last win for the All-Ireland hurling champions before Christmas

Limerick had 15 points to spare over Kerry in Tralee tonight.

By Murt Murphy Thursday 20 Dec 2018, 10:03 PM
45 minutes ago 4,524 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4407358
Limerick boss John Kiely.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Limerick boss John Kiely.
Limerick boss John Kiely.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Limerick 4-14

Kerry 0-11

Murt Murphy reports from Austin Stack Park

LIMERICK MANAGER JOHN Kiely made seven changes to his Limerick team, from the side that lost to Tipperary in round one just six days ago. But it mattered little as the All-Ireland champions proved far too strong for a young Kerry side in this Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group A Round 2 game played in difficult conditions at the Austin Stack Park.

It was game where goals proved the difference between the sides and Kerry gifted Limerick two goals inside the opening three minutes, the first one only after fifteen seconds through David Reidy and two minutes later Oisin O’Reilly found the Kerry net after collecting a misdirected pass.

When Barry Murphy added a point Kerry looked in deep trouble but in driving rain, the Kingdom rallied and fired over four unanswered points from Michael O’Leary (2), Shane Conway and Jordan Conway.

Limerick finally ended a 12th-minute drought that included four wides when Tom Morrissey fired over from an acute angle but the Kerry defence particularly Sean Weir, Jason Diggins and Mikey Boyle were making life were uncomfortable for the Limerick attack.

Conditions made even holding the hurl difficult and Limerick added a free from Colin Ryan and a beauty from play by Barry Murphy but Kerry hit back with two Shane Conway points, one from play and the other a free as Kerry retired happy at the interval, trailing by just four 2-4 to 0-6.

Limerick lost David Reidy to a serious looking shoulder injury just before half time , however within 13 seconds of the restart Limerick struck for a killer goal when Graeme Mulcahy slipped in for a third goal.

Limerick dominated the rest of the game with Barry Murphy impressing with some fine points, while Diarmuid Byrnes came up from wing back to make it 3-9 to 0-7 with twenty minutes remaining.

It was a tough physical battle in desperate conditions and though Padraig Boyle came on for Kerry and scored a nice three-point cameo, it was the All-Ireland champions who finished in style with Barry Murphy lobbing Kerry keeper Martin Stackpoole for goal number four while Oisin O’Reilly added a point as Limerick eased to a comfortable 15 point win.

Scorers for Limerick: B Murphy (1-6, 3 frees), O O‘Reilly (1-1), D Reidy and G Mulcahy (1-0 each), G Hegarty (0-3, 1 s/l), C Ryan (0-2, 1free), D Byrnes and T Morrissey (0-1 each)
Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (0-4, 3 frees), P Boyle (0-3, 2 frees), M O’Leary (0-2), J Diggins and J Conway (0-1 each).

Limerick

1. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

2. William O’Meara (Askeaton)
3. Sean Finn (Bruff)
4. Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

8. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)
9. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)
11. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane – captain)

13. Barry Murphy (Doon)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feoghanagh/Castlemahon)
26. Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock)  

Subs: 

Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) for D Reidy (35)
Aaron Costello (Kilmallock) for L Lyons (48)
Ronan Connolly (Adare) for W O’Meara (53).

Kerry

1. Martin Stackpoole (Lixnaw – captain)

2. Sean Weir (Crotta O’Neills)
3. Bryan Murphy (Causeway)
4. Eric Leen (St Brendan’s Ardfert)

5. Jason Diggins (Causeway)
6. Mickey Boyle (Ballyduff)
21. Pa Kelly (Clarecastle)

8. Daithi Griffin (St Brendan’s Ardfert)
9. Brandon Barrett (Causeway)

10. Jordan Conway (Crotta O’Neills)
11. Micheal O’Leary (Abbeydorney)
12. Micheal Lehane (Ballyheigue)

13. Jack Goulding (Ballyduff)
14. Shane Conway (Lixnaw)
15. Dan Goggin (Causeway)

Subs:

James O’Connor (Abbeydorney) for E Leen ( ht)
Padraig Boyle (Ballyduff) for D Goggin (48)
Michael Slattery (Abbeydorney ) for P Kelly (48)
Niall O’Mahony ( Abbeydorney ) for D Griffin ( 54)
Evan Murphy Causeway for M Leane (66).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murt Murphy
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Mourinho had to 'take the consequences' — Klopp
    Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Frustrated Tottenham block questions to Pochettino about Man Utd job
    Frustrated Tottenham block questions to Pochettino about Man Utd job
    'A dual role' - Phelan assures A-League side he's committed through Old Trafford stint
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and 4 other Ferguson pupils who became teachers
    MUNSTER
    WIN: Tickets to see your favourite Irish province as the Heineken Cup heats up
    WIN: Tickets to see your favourite Irish province as the Heineken Cup heats up
    Gloucester out-half Cipriani a major doubt for European showdown with Munster
    Munster increase capacity of Thomond for Champions Cup pool decider
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'James is getting better': 11 months on McCarthy nears Everton return after double leg-break
    'James is getting better': 11 months on McCarthy nears Everton return after double leg-break
    'We have asked a lot of him' - Burnley extend Hendrick's stay
    Blind Liverpool fan who went viral pays visit to Klopp, Salah and the Reds squad

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie