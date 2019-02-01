Four changes but still 11 All-Ireland starters in Limerick team to face Tipperary

2018 ALL-IRELAND WINNING manager John Kiely has named his Limerick side to face Tipperary in their Allianz Hurling League clash on Saturday [throw-in 7pm, live on RTÉ].

There are four changes to the side that beat Wexford last time out for this weekend’s clash at the Gaelic Grounds.

2018 Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch makes way for Darragh O’Donovan in midfield while Na Piarsaigh duo Conor Boylan and Kevin Downes come into the half-forward and full-forward line respectively.

Kilmallock star Graeme Mulcahy starts at corner forward, while Seamus Flanagan misses out due to a one-match suspension. Peter Casey and David Dempsey also drop off, tied up in Fitzgibbon Cup action with LIT.

It’s a league debut for Boylan, who lines out in the half-forwards along with Gearoid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey, while Munster U21-winning captain Downes plays his first game for the Treaty county in two and-a-half years.

Despite the four changes, there are All-Ireland final starters again in the side while Young Hurler of the Year Kyle Hayes returns to the matchday 26.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)

3. Sean Finn (Bruff)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare)

7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

9. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks)

11. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

14. Kevin Downes (Na Piarsaigh)

15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock).

Subs

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

17. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

19. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

20. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

21. Kyle Hayes Kildimo-Pallaskenry

22. Cian Lynch Patrickswell

23. Barry Murphy (Doon)

24. Michael O Brien (Doon)

25. Paddy O Loughlin (Kilmallock)

26. Pat Ryan (Doon).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: