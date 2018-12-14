This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 14 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Limerick team to face Tipperary tonight includes eight starters from All-Ireland final

The clash at Gaelic Grounds throws-in at 7.30pm.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 14 Dec 2018, 11:02 AM
1 hour ago 1,376 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4395390
Cian Lynch and Declan Hannon both start tonight.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Cian Lynch and Declan Hannon both start tonight.
Cian Lynch and Declan Hannon both start tonight.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND champions Limerick will begin their 2019 campaign against Tipperary tonight, with John Kiely including eight players from the All-Ireland final in his side.

Nickie Quaid, Sean Finn, Richie English, Declan Hannon, Cian Lynch, Gearoid Hegarty, Aaron Gillane and Graeme Mulcahy are all survivors from August’s victory over Galway.

Limerick face Tipperary in the opening game of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League at the Gaelic Grounds on Friday evening at 7.30pm.

The Premier County are back under the stewardship of 2010 All-Ireland winning boss Liam Sheedy, who named his side last night.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid

2. William O’Meara
3. Sean Finn
4. Richie English

5. Paddy O’Loughlin
6. Declan Hannon
7. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave

8. Cian Lynch
9. Colin Ryan

10. Gearoid Hegarty
11. Barry O’Connell
12. David Reidy

13. Aaron Gillane
14. Graeme Mulcahy
15. Pat Ryan

Subs

16. Barry Hennessy
17. Tom Condon
18. Lorcan Lyons
19. Aaron Costello
20. Ronan Connolly
21. Diarmaid Byrnes
22. Dan Morrissey
23. Michael O’Brien
24. Robbie Hanley
25. Tom Morrissey
26. Kyle Hayes
27. Conor Boylan
28. Barry Murphy
29. Oisin O’Reilly
30. Seamus Flanagan

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    'We gifted the game' â AC Milan boss Gattuso 'furious' after Europa League exit
    'We gifted the game' – AC Milan boss Gattuso 'furious' after Europa League exit
    Celtic clinch knockout spot despite defeat while fans make heartwarming gesture to Griffiths
    Chelsea condemns alleged anti-Semitic chanting from fans
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend
    Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend
    Wenger backs Zidane for Premier League job amid ongoing United talk
    As it happened: Valencia v Man United, Champions League
    LIVERPOOL
    'He's a machine' - James Milner praised after landmark Premier League appearance
    'He's a machine' - James Milner praised after landmark Premier League appearance
    Salah or Hazard? Graeme Souness explains why Chelsea star gets the nod
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    18-year-old Irish striker Connolly named U23 Premier League player of the month
    18-year-old Irish striker Connolly named U23 Premier League player of the month
    'It’s no coincidence every day you read Real Madrid want him or Man United want him'
    In-form Man City defender claims continuing absence from France squad is 'personal'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie