Limerick team to face Tipperary tonight includes eight starters from All-Ireland final

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND champions Limerick will begin their 2019 campaign against Tipperary tonight, with John Kiely including eight players from the All-Ireland final in his side.

Nickie Quaid, Sean Finn, Richie English, Declan Hannon, Cian Lynch, Gearoid Hegarty, Aaron Gillane and Graeme Mulcahy are all survivors from August’s victory over Galway.

Limerick face Tipperary in the opening game of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League at the Gaelic Grounds on Friday evening at 7.30pm.

The Premier County are back under the stewardship of 2010 All-Ireland winning boss Liam Sheedy, who named his side last night.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid

2. William O’Meara

3. Sean Finn

4. Richie English

5. Paddy O’Loughlin

6. Declan Hannon

7. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave

8. Cian Lynch

9. Colin Ryan

10. Gearoid Hegarty

11. Barry O’Connell

12. David Reidy

13. Aaron Gillane

14. Graeme Mulcahy

15. Pat Ryan

Subs

16. Barry Hennessy

17. Tom Condon

18. Lorcan Lyons

19. Aaron Costello

20. Ronan Connolly

21. Diarmaid Byrnes

22. Dan Morrissey

23. Michael O’Brien

24. Robbie Hanley

25. Tom Morrissey

26. Kyle Hayes

27. Conor Boylan

28. Barry Murphy

29. Oisin O’Reilly

30. Seamus Flanagan

