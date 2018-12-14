Limerick team to face Tipperary tonight includes eight starters from All-Ireland final

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND champions Limerick will begin their 2019 campaign against Tipperary tonight, with John Kiely including eight players from the All-Ireland final in his side.
Nickie Quaid, Sean Finn, Richie English, Declan Hannon, Cian Lynch, Gearoid Hegarty, Aaron Gillane and Graeme Mulcahy are all survivors from August’s victory over Galway.
Limerick face Tipperary in the opening game of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League at the Gaelic Grounds on Friday evening at 7.30pm.
The Premier County are back under the stewardship of 2010 All-Ireland winning boss Liam Sheedy, who named his side last night.
Limerick
1. Nickie Quaid
2. William O’Meara
3. Sean Finn
4. Richie English
5. Paddy O’Loughlin
6. Declan Hannon
7. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave
8. Cian Lynch
9. Colin Ryan
10. Gearoid Hegarty
11. Barry O’Connell
12. David Reidy
13. Aaron Gillane
14. Graeme Mulcahy
15. Pat Ryan
Subs
16. Barry Hennessy
17. Tom Condon
18. Lorcan Lyons
19. Aaron Costello
20. Ronan Connolly
21. Diarmaid Byrnes
22. Dan Morrissey
23. Michael O’Brien
24. Robbie Hanley
25. Tom Morrissey
26. Kyle Hayes
27. Conor Boylan
28. Barry Murphy
29. Oisin O’Reilly
30. Seamus Flanagan
Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.
Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud
COMMENTS (1)