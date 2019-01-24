11 All-Ireland starters in Limerick's side to kick off league against Wexford

2018 ALL-IRELAND SENIOR hurling champions Limerick have named their side to face Wexford in their Allianz Hurling League opener this weekend.

All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon and manager John Kiely. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

John Kiely has sounded a strong statement of intent, announcing a side that shows 11 players that started last August’s All-Ireland final win over Galway as they ended a 45-year wait for Liam MacCarthy glory in Croke Park.

Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch starts in midfield as the Treaty county prepare for their Division 1A opening clash in Innovate Wexford Park this Sunday [throw-in 2pm], while fellow All-Stars Sean Finn, Declan Hannon, Richie English and Dan Morrissey are also in the starting 15.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)

3. Sean Finn (Bruff)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare)

7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

9. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks)

11. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

12. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)

15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

19. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)

20. Kevin Downes (Na Piarsaigh)

21. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

22. Barry Murphy (Doon)

23. Michael O Brien (Doon)

24. Darragh O Donovan (Doon)

25. Paddy O Loughlin (Kilmallock)

26. Pat Ryan (Doon)

- Updated 22.13 to correct to a 45-year wait

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: