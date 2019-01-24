This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
11 All-Ireland starters in Limerick's side to kick off league against Wexford

The 2018 champions get their Division 1A campaign up and running on Sunday.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 9:44 PM
37 minutes ago 1,660 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4458272

2018 ALL-IRELAND SENIOR hurling champions Limerick have named their side to face Wexford in their Allianz Hurling League opener this weekend.

Declan Hannon and manager John Kiely celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon and manager John Kiely. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

John Kiely has sounded a strong statement of intent, announcing a side that shows 11 players that started last August’s All-Ireland final win over Galway as they ended a 45-year wait for Liam MacCarthy glory in Croke Park.

Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch starts in midfield as the Treaty county prepare for their Division 1A opening clash in Innovate Wexford Park this Sunday [throw-in 2pm], while fellow All-Stars Sean Finn, Declan Hannon, Richie English and Dan Morrissey are also in the starting 15.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
3. Sean Finn (Bruff)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks)
11. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
12. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)
17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)
18. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)
19. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
20. Kevin Downes (Na Piarsaigh)
21. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)
22. Barry Murphy (Doon)
23. Michael O Brien (Doon)
24. Darragh O Donovan (Doon)
25. Paddy O Loughlin (Kilmallock)
26. Pat Ryan (Doon)

- Updated 22.13 to correct to a 45-year wait

