LIVE: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests

27 mins ago

Buenas noches, aficianados al rugby.

Ireland are back on home turf for the first time since sealing the Six Nations title back in March.

They have sealed a Grand Slam and a series win Down Under and today could mark a firm footing in their bid to move top of the World Rugby rankings.

Kick-off is not until 6.30pm, so you’ve time to make a pot of tea or pop a few beers in the freezer before our old foes Argentina take the field.