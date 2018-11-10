LIVE: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests

We’re going minute-by-minute as Joe Schmidt’s Ireland take the field in Dublin.
Liveblog
Sheesh! There’s always a bit of pre-match selection drama with Ireland and this time it’s Robbie Henshaw. The centre appears to have pulled up in the warm-up and Will Addison appears to be taking up a role in the run-through at present.
Here are the teams for this evening’s Test (to be broadcast on RTE and Channel 4).
Ireland:
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Keith Earls
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Iain Henderson
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Sean O’Brien
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Sean Cronin
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Devin Toner
20. Dan Leavy
21. Luke McGrath
22. Joey Carbery
23. Andrew Conway
Argentina:
15. Emiliano Boffelli
14. Bautista Delguy
13. Matias Orlando
12. Jerónimo De La Fuente
11. Ramiro Moyano
10. Nicolás Sánchez
9. Tomás Cubelli
1. Santiago García Botta
2. Agustin Creevy
3. Santiago Medrano
4. Matías Alemanno
5. Tomás Lavanini
6. Pablo Matera (captain)
7. Guido Petti
8. Javier Ortega Desio
Replacements:
16. Julián Montoya
17. Juan Pablo Zeiss
18. Lucio Sordoni
19. Rodrigo Bruni
20. Tomás Lezana
21. Gonzalo Bertranou
22. Joaquin Diaz Bonilla
23. Matías Moroni
Referee: Nic Berry [Australia].
Buenas noches, aficianados al rugby.
Ireland are back on home turf for the first time since sealing the Six Nations title back in March.
They have sealed a Grand Slam and a series win Down Under and today could mark a firm footing in their bid to move top of the World Rugby rankings.
Kick-off is not until 6.30pm, so you’ve time to make a pot of tea or pop a few beers in the freezer before our old foes Argentina take the field.
