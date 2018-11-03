It’s Saturday night and Joe Schmidt’s boys are in Chicago to open the new season. Keep track of it all here.
Alright then so, I’m putting the hairbrush down. Here are the line-ups.
First starts for Tadhg Beirne and Jordan Larmour, while Will Addison and Ross Byrne will almost certainly have international caps to bring back through customs.
Ireland:
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Andrew Conway
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Joey Carbery
9. Luke McGrath
1. Jack McGrath
2. Niall Scannell
3. Andrew Porter
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. Quinn Roux
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Sean Cronin
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Devin Toner
20. Jordi Murphy
21. John Cooney
22. Ross Byrne
23. Will Addison
Italy:
15. Luca Sperandio
14. Mattia Bellini
13. Michele Campagnaro (captain)
12. Luca Morisi
11. Giulio Bisegni
10. Carlo Canna
9. Tito Tebaldi
1. Nicola Quaglio
2. Luca Bigi
3. Tiziano Pasquali
4. Marco Fuser
5. George Fabio Biagi
6. Johan Meyer
7. Abraham Steyn
8. Renato Giammarioli
Replacements:
16. Oliviero Fabiani
17. Cherif Traore
18. Giosue Zilocchi
19. Marco Lazzaroni
20. Federico Ruzza
21. Jimmy Tuivaiti
22. Guglielmo Palazzani
23. Ian McKinley
Referee: Nigel Owens [WRU].
‘… baaaaaaay-be don’t ya wanna go. Back home to that same ol’ plaaaace. SWEET HOME CHICAG…’ oh, good evening. Didn’t see you all standing there.
I was just re-watching a Blues Brothers and New Zealand V Ireland 2016 as a double feature to get me in the mood for tonight’s November Test.
Joe Schmidt has his team – minus some of the most recognisable faces – back in Soldier Field to open the new international season. Meeting us there are Conor O’Shea’s Azzurri and they will be just as keen to show some positives from new combinations as they keep one eye on a massive Test against Georgia next weekend.
Now, if you don’t mind… I’ve a song to finish before kick-off (8pm Irish time, eir Sport 2).
