‘… baaaaaaay-be don’t ya wanna go. Back home to that same ol’ plaaaace. SWEET HOME CHICAG…’ oh, good evening. Didn’t see you all standing there.

I was just re-watching a Blues Brothers and New Zealand V Ireland 2016 as a double feature to get me in the mood for tonight’s November Test.

Joe Schmidt has his team – minus some of the most recognisable faces – back in Soldier Field to open the new international season. Meeting us there are Conor O’Shea’s Azzurri and they will be just as keen to show some positives from new combinations as they keep one eye on a massive Test against Georgia next weekend.

Now, if you don’t mind… I’ve a song to finish before kick-off (8pm Irish time, eir Sport 2).