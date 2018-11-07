This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ronaldo gets the better of Luke Shaw down the right, but there is no attacker in the correct position to capitalise on the Portuguese star’s dangerous cross.

Herrera eventually gathers the ball and clears it to safety, as United breathe another sigh of relief.

37Mins

Juventus miss their best chance of the game so far.

A Ronaldo cross finds Sami Khedira, who scuffs his close-rang shot, which hits the post before deflecting away to safety.

The 31-year-old German international really should have scored there, while United are starting to look more vulnerable, having enjoyed a decent start to the game.

33Mins

Cuadrado’s shot deflects off Matic, forcing De Gea to make a good save.

Good concentration from the Spanish goalkeeper, given that he has not had much to do so far.

32Mins

United get a free kick in a promising position about 30 yards out.

Sanchez can only fire it into the wall, however.

26Mins

Juventus have had 55% possession so far, but the hosts haven’t done much of note with the ball.

The Italians so far have not shown the level of dominance they clearly displayed for much of the first half and part of the second at Old Trafford.

22Mins

Jose Mourinho will probably be happy enough with how his side have started this game.

United, while not doing too much going forward, have generally looked comfortable as Juve patiently probe to find an opening.

15Mins

Juventus v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Juventus Stadium Manchester United's Paul Pogba (left) and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo embrace prior to kick-off. Source: John Walton

12Mins

Rodrigo Bentancur receives the ball on the edge of the area and the Uruguayan international’s shot goes narrowly wide.

Shortly thereafter, Nemanja Matic gets booked for a rash challenge on Paulo Dybala.

5Mins

Juventus have largely dominated the opening stages, with a Ronaldo volley just deflected out for a corner.

United did have one promising early attack, but Ashley Young badly overhit a cross out of play.

We’re under way…

So who do you think will win tonight?


Poll Results:





Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick off for the game is at 8pm.

