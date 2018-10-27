LIVE: Liverpool v Cardiff, Premier League

45 Mins

3:54PM

So that’s that as far as the first half is concerned.

Predictably, Liverpool looked far the superior team.

The Reds played most of the football in the opening 45, with Salah — who is looking increasingly sharp as the season progresses — opening the scoring with an easy finish for his 51st Liverpool goal in 66 games.

Cardiff have seldom seriously threatened, though despite a few nervy moments for the visitors, particularly in the minutes after the goal, they have defended well for the most part.

Liverpool were guilty of taking their foot off the pedal slightly as the half developed and were a tad over intricate with a number of their attacks.

However, it’s hard to see how the Welsh team can get back into this game, given how little of the ball they are seeing, with a set piece or a defensive error from the Reds probably representing their best outlets for an unlikely goal.