LIVE: Liverpool v Everton, Premier League

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 2 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

6,087 Views 9 Comments
Share
4Mins

HUUUUUUGE CHANCE for Yerry Mina – and he nods it past the post. Should be 1-0 to Everton, no doubt about it. Alexander-Arnold gives away a free-kick in a dangerous position, Digne flights in a great ball, and Mina — who loses van Dijk — has to hit the target. He goes for positioning rather than power, and positions it the wrong side of Alisson’s post. The Liverpool keeper was rooted there.

2Mins

1Mins

Early jitters from Jordan Pickford as he wildly slices a ball behind for a corner. It comes to nothing, fortunately for him.

KICK OFF: We’re up and running at Anfield.

TEAM NEWS: Everton are unchanged from the side which beat Cardiff last weekend.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Andre Gomes, Gueye, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Richarlison

TEAM NEWS: Three changes for the hosts as Trent Alexander-Arnold starts in place of Dejan Lovren, Fabinho replaces the suspended Jordan Henderson, while Xherdan Shaqiri gets the nod over James Milner.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Shaqiri, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

It’s an afternoon for staying indoors, and if you can’t be in Anfield for the next two hours, the couch is the next best place to be.

The first Merseyside derby of the season is just minutes away. Can Everton put a dent in Liverpool’s title credentials with what would be their first Anfield win since September 1999?

Kick-off is at 4.15pm.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Jose Mourinho accuses Man United midfield of lacking 'bite' and 'simplicity'
    'It is incomprehensible' - River Plate refuse to play Copa Libertadores clash in Madrid
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Obafemi gets an assist as Southampton stun Manchester United early on
    As it happened: Southampton v Man United, Premier League
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Below-par Blues do enough to return to winning ways against neighbours Fulham
    Below-par Blues do enough to return to winning ways against neighbours Fulham
    LIVE: Liverpool v Everton, Premier League
    Marcus Rashford the sole bright spark amid another lacklustre Man United display

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie