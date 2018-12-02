LIVE: Liverpool v Everton, Premier League

Liverpool face Everton in the first Merseyside Derby of the season.
Liveblog
HUUUUUUGE CHANCE for Yerry Mina – and he nods it past the post. Should be 1-0 to Everton, no doubt about it. Alexander-Arnold gives away a free-kick in a dangerous position, Digne flights in a great ball, and Mina — who loses van Dijk — has to hit the target. He goes for positioning rather than power, and positions it the wrong side of Alisson’s post. The Liverpool keeper was rooted there.
Remember, this is the first time Salah, Firmino and Mane have been on the pitch at the same time together for #LFC against #EFC.— Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) December 2, 2018
Early jitters from Jordan Pickford as he wildly slices a ball behind for a corner. It comes to nothing, fortunately for him.
KICK OFF: We’re up and running at Anfield.
TEAM NEWS: Everton are unchanged from the side which beat Cardiff last weekend.
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Andre Gomes, Gueye, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Richarlison
TEAM NEWS: Three changes for the hosts as Trent Alexander-Arnold starts in place of Dejan Lovren, Fabinho replaces the suspended Jordan Henderson, while Xherdan Shaqiri gets the nod over James Milner.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Shaqiri, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
It’s an afternoon for staying indoors, and if you can’t be in Anfield for the next two hours, the couch is the next best place to be.
The first Merseyside derby of the season is just minutes away. Can Everton put a dent in Liverpool’s title credentials with what would be their first Anfield win since September 1999?
Kick-off is at 4.15pm.
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS (9)