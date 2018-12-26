LIVE: Liverpool v Newcastle, Premier League

Liverpool face Newcastle, as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to maintain their excellent recent form.
It’s an awful header by Lascelles from Robinson’s ball in, and Lovren fires home with a brilliant finish to give the Reds the advantage.
That’s the Croatian defender’s first goal of the season.
LIVERPOOL 1-0 NEWCASTLE (LOVREN 11)
Richie puts a good ball in and Joselu escapes the attention of Van Dijk but again can’t find the target. That’s a bad miss.
After nine minutes, Newcastle have started reasonably well.
Down the other, Shaqiri gets on the end of Mane’s cross, but his effort is poor as he fails to trouble Dúbravka.
Newcastle have predictably set up quite defensively.
They get a chance early on, however, as Fernández meets Kenedy’s corner with his head but can’t direct his effort on target.
Positive start for Liverpool.
Mane, Salah and Firmino are showing some nice link-up play and look sharp.
We’re under way…
Confirmation of today’s teams…
🔴 Here's how we line-up to face @NUFC...#LIVNEW— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 26, 2018
TEAM NEWS:— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 26, 2018
Here’s how Newcastle United will line up for this afternoon’s @premierleague clash against @LFC. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/s8EZXUqDJA
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
Kick off for the game is at 3pm.
