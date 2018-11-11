LIVE: Man City v Man United, Premier League

Man City host Man United in one of the biggest games of the Premier League season so far.
Liveblog
Confirmation of today’s teams…
🔴 In the red corner... #MUFC #MCIMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 11, 2018
Live updates in our official app: https://t.co/r3dIT9LyM6 pic.twitter.com/LEZyM1sXl1
How we line-up in the 177th Manchester Derby! 🔵— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 11, 2018
City XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Silva (C), Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero
Subs | Muric, Kompany, Gündogan, Delph, Sané, Jesus, Foden
Presented by @HAYSWorldwide ⚽️ #MCIMUN #mancity pic.twitter.com/p07uaAz0aB
Who do you think will win?
Poll Results:
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.
You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.
Kick off for the game is at 4.30pm.
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
500,000 people in Ireland have this condition, but half don't even realise
46,294 5
|
2
|
'People say things about my hair; it's bananas': Joanna Donnelly on science and our fascination with weather
38,117 24
|
3
|
Quiz: How well do you remember the Spice Girls?
34,852 20
|
1
|
Inside Dublin Airport's 'secret third terminal' - the one where selfies are banned
6,224 0
|
2
|
'I'm blind and employed - but I'm the minority. Here's how employers can change that'
21 0
|
1
|
As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
64,753 91
|
2
|
Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
38,205 127
|
3
|
'I'm still bleeding from that game in 2013... Chicago was a full bandage'
30,656 11
|
1
|
14 properties available to rent in Dublin this November that will make you want to scream
21,225 4
|
2
|
We asked you to share your favourite comfort foods, and there's one very obvious pattern
6,502 0
|
3
|
Want to dip your toe in the world of trouser suits? Here are 9 of the chicest on the highstreet
2,625 0
COMMENTS (15)