Sunday 27 January, 2019
21 mins — Cavan 0-4 Galway 0-2

Peter Cooke and Martin Reilly (free) with the latest scores in Salthill.

Division 3 HT scores

Carlow 1-6 Sligo 0-3

Offaly 0-7 Westmeath 0-3

Louth 0-2 Longford 1-0 (15 mins gone)

Division 4 HT scores

Antrim 0-1 Derry 0-6

London 0-5 Limerick 0-5 

Leitrim 0-6 Wexford 0-7 

Half-time Divison 2 updates:

Cork 0-4 Fermanagh 0-1

Kildare 0-6 Armagh 0-6

Meath 0-7 Tipperary 1-2

Donegal 0-10 Clare 0-8

8 mins — Galway 0-1 Cavan 0-3

The Breffni have started strong in the west. Goalkeeper Raymond Galligan has just slotted over a free,

Half-time — Dublin 1-7 Monaghan 0-8

Half-time — Kerry 0-5 Tyrone 0-1 

Two points from the boot of Dara Moynihan from play drives Peter Keane’s side on.

36 mins — Dublin 1-7 Monaghan 0-7

Scully’s goal separates the sides in Clones but there’s been plenty of drama over the past few minutes. Brian Fenton was shown a yellow card before Robbie McDaid, a temporary replacement, was sent back to the line after seeing black. 

Game on in Salthill, and the hosts have made a few late changes to their side to face Cavan.

Cork have since scored a third though, Eoghan McSweeney with the point.

29 mins — Kerry 0-3 Tyrone 0-1

The 2018 All-Ireland finalists have finally opened their account in Killarney through Niall Morgan from a long-range free off the ground, while Sean O’Shea has hit a third for the Kingdom.

28 mins — Dublin 1-7 Monaghan 0-6

We’ve had a bit of drama in Clones. Monaghan had the ball in the back of Evan Comerford’s net, but it didn’t count. Malachy O’Rourke’s side are staying in touch for now, mainly through McManus and McCarron.

Division 2 updates:

Donegal 0-7 Clare 0-5

Cork 0-2 Fermanagh 0-1

Armagh 0-5 Kildare 0-4

Meath 0-5 Tipperary 0-2

20 mins — Kerry 0-2 Tyrone 0-0

Sean O’Shea has bagged his — and Kerry’s — second point of the afternoon from a free.

22 mins — Dublin 1-7 Monaghan 0-4

John Small has been shown a black card and Brian Fenton has just stepped up with a huge effort to grab Dublin’s latest point. Super stuff from the Footballer of the Year.

Kerry 0-1 Tyrone 0-0

18 minutes gone in Killarney and still just the one score registered. Both defences are flying it. That said, Kerry did have a great goal chance but Dara Moynihan’s effort went just wide.

Donegal 0-6 Clare 0-3

The Ulster men are hitting their stride in Ennis. Ciaran Thompson has chipped in with a few scores, as has Eoghan Ban Gallagher.

16 mins — Dublin 1-6 Monaghan 0-3

Another McManus free sails over, while Paul Flynn and two points in-a-row from Con O’Callaghan have Jim Gavin’s side in the driving seat.

13 mins — Dublin 1-3 Monaghan 0-2

McManus and Rock have both converted frees.

10 mins — Kerry 0-1 Tyrone 0-0

And we have a score, finally. Sean O’Shea fires over.

10 mins — Dublin 1-2 Monaghan 0-1

Conor McManus opens Monaghan’s scoring with a nice free, cancelling out Dean Rock’s effort at the other end.

Seven minutes gone in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, and it’s still scoreless.

GOAL! Niall Scully has the Dubs 1-1 to 0-0 up.

Division 2 updates:

Clare 0-2 Donegal 0-1

Kildare 0-1 Armagh 0-1 

Meath 0-1 Tipperary 0-1 

5 mins — Dublin 0-1 Monaghan 0-0

And we have our first score in Clones. Dean Rock slots over to get the All-Ireland champions up and running.

We’re underway in both Clones and Killarney, and in plenty of other venues across the length and breadth of the country. Scoreless in both Division 1 2pm throw-ins so far.

Good afternoon, and welcome along to our liveblog for this afternoon’s Allianz Football League action. Here’s a look at the main bits we’ll be keep an eye on:

  • Division 1: Kerry v Tyrone, Killarney, 2pm
  • Division 1: Monaghan v Dublin, Clones, 2pm
  • Division 1: Galway v Cavan, Salthill, 2.30pm
  • Division 2: Clare v Donegal, Ennis, 2pm
  • Division 2: Fermanagh v Cork, Enniskillen, 2pm
  • Division 2: Kildare v Armagh, Newbridge, 2pm
  • Division 2: Meath v Tipperary, Navan, 2pm 

We’ll try to keep you as updated on Division 3 and 4 as we can too.

