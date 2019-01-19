This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
And listening…. although you won’t get to catch much of that — if you haven’t already — as the clock runs down unfortunately.

Ahead of the final weekend of European pool games, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look at what each of the provinces can expect, and who impressed last weekend:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Ulster meanwhile visit Leicester at Welford Road in the slightly later Champions Cup kick-off, and a win there would give the northern province a shot at top spot in Pool 4 — depending on Racing 92′s result against Scarlets.

Dan McFarland’s side are, of course, bidding to reach the knockout stages for the first time in five years — and they’re boosted by the return of Iain Henderson.

Iain Henderson arrives Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Now, a look at the Ulster and Leicester sides. Ulster have confirmed that there are no late changes to the team named yesterday, but of course we’ll bring any other developments to your attention.

Leicester Tigers

15. Jonah Holmes
14. Jonny May
13. Manu Tuilagi
12. Matt Toomua
11. Jordan Olowofela
10. George Ford (capt)
9. Ben Youngs

1. Greg Bateman
2. Jake Kerr
3. Dan Cole
4. Mike Fitzgerald
5. Graham Kitchener
6. Mike Williams
7. Brendon O’Connor
8. Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements

16. Ross McMillan
17. Facundo Gigena
18. Joe Heyes
19. Harry Wells
20. Will Evans
21. Ben White
22. Joe Ford
23. Sam Aspland-Robinson.

Ulster

15. Louis Ludik
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Will Addison
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. Dave Shanahan

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rory Best (Capt.)
3. Marty Moore
4. Iain Henderson
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements

16. Rob Herring
17. Andy Warwick
18. Ross Kane
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Nick Timoney
21. John Cooney
22. Michael Lowry
23. Darren Cave.

Connacht can round off an excellent week for the province by securing a Challenge Cup quarter-final berth in France today. Andy Friend’s side have the wind in their sails after that win over Sale Sharks and first Ireland call-ups for Caolin Blade, Jack Carty and Tom Farrell, and will look to build on that confidence as they face Bordeaux.

Bundee Aki arrives Bundee Aki arrives. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

With Connacht and Bordeaux up first, here’s a look at the teams that were announced yesterday:

Bordeaux Begles

15. Darly Domvo
14. Nicolas Plazy
13. Seta Tamanivalu
12. Ulupano Seuteni
11. George Tilsley
10. Lucas Meret
9. Baptiste Serin

1. Laurent Delboubes
2. Maxime Lamothe
3. Viliamu Afatia
4. Mariano Galarza
5. Cyril Cazeaux
6. Cameron Woki
7. Alexandre Roumat (captain)
8. Leroy Houston.

Replacements

16. Adrien Pélissié
17. Jefferson Poirot
18. Vadim Cobilas
19. Afa Amosa
20. Nathan Decron
21. Jules Gimbert
22. Simon Desaubies
23. Geoffrey Cros.

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Darragh Leader
13. Tom Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Matt Healy
10. David Horwitz
9. Stephen Kerins

1. Peter McCabe
2. Shane Delahunt
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. Quinn Roux (captain)
6. Paul Boyle
7. James Connolly
8. Eoin McKeon.

Replacements

16. Jonny Murphy
17. Matthew Burke
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. James Cannon
20. Eoghan Masterson
21. Caolin Blade
22. Jack Carty
23. Eoin Griffin.

Hello, and welcome along to our live updates of this afternoon’s European rugby clashes.

Here’s what we’ll be looking at:

  • Challenge Cup: Bordeaux v Connacht, 3pm
  • Champions Cup: Leicester v Ulster, 3.15pm

While the Ulster game is live on BT Sport 2 and Connacht are streaming their clash on the province’s website, we’ll do our best to keep you updated here. As always, feel free to share any predictions and other thoughts in the comments section below.

Team news will follow.

