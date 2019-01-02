LIVE: Newcastle United vs Man United, Premier League

26 mins ago

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this evening’s Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Manchester United.

The good times kept rolling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the weekend. His side dismantled Bournemouth 4-1 to make it three wins on the bounce since the former United legend took charge from Jose Mourinho.

You get the sense that Solskjaer’s remit when he was made interim boss was to try and secure a top four finish and help ensure Champions League football sticks around Old Trafford for next season.

Source: Martin Rickett

It seemed like a mighty uphill battle given United had had their worst start to a Premier League season in 26 years, but to his absolute credit Solskjaer has made the best possible start.

United are now beginning to look up, not down, and there is an undeniable buzz about the club these past few weeks that seems a world away from the dour misery which plagued the final stretches of the Mourinho era.

Tonight he will travel to a ground he will be more than familiar with during his time as a player St James’ Park is the location and Rafael Benitez’s struggling Newcastle the opposition as United seek a fourth win on the hop.

Kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 8.00pm.