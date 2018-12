LIVERPOOL SURVIVED A scare at Burnley tonight, as a 3-1 victory at Turf Moor saw them go within two points of Premier League leaders Man City.

Jack Cork gave his side the lead on 54 minutes, before the visitors hit back through James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Xherdan Shaqiri.

More to follow

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: