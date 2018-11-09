This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 9 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp: Liverpool having to apologise for not winning like Man City

The German has encouraged his side to “show a reaction” to their midweek Champions League loss.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Nov 2018, 2:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,230 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4331827
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).

JURGEN KLOPP BELIEVES Liverpool are being made to apologise for not performing in the same free-scoring style as Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

Last weekend’s draw at Arsenal and a shock Champions League loss at Red Star Belgrade have somewhat stalled the momentum Liverpool built across an unbeaten start in the league.

An improved defence has at times covered for struggles further afield with injuries and form preventing Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane from rekindling the spark of last season.

The Reds have been restricted to a lone goal or less in seven of their past nine matches in all competitions, in contrast to a City side that has recently hit top gear.

“Everybody is searching for [fluidity]… but we are here to get results,” Klopp said.

“The Champions League final was last season and we were the better team for the first 25 minutes. It doesn’t help now, but that’s the impression people have.

“We have to start again, and the other teams don’t get worse. A little moan about the situation is great, but we are really ambitious and want whatever we can get.

“With new signings, it sounds like automatically you win the Champions League or the Premier League or whatever. But the other teams don’t sleep. They improve, and we do as well.

We have 27 points. We have to not be satisfied but see it in the right way, be positive. It’s like we win a game and we have to say sorry for not winning it in a City way or whatever.

“I get that, we have space for improvement, but there is no reason for any negative view.”

Liverpool will expect to notch their first victory in three games when struggling Fulham visit Anfield on Sunday.

Klopp acknowledged a response is necessary after the disappointment of the midweek trip to Serbia.

We don’t want to lose football games and if it happens you always have to show a reaction. That’s clear,” he said.

“Tuesday was our massive knock, and now we have to react in the right way, not only on Sunday but in general.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Sean O'Brien and his 'contagious confidence' back to boost Ireland
    Sean O'Brien and his 'contagious confidence' back to boost Ireland
    Schmidt promises a place in the stands for players looking beyond Argentina
    'Are we currently comfortable with where we're at? We're never comfortable'
    FOOTBALL
    Henderson and Keita hand Liverpool timely fitness boosts after shaking off hamstring problems
    Henderson and Keita hand Liverpool timely fitness boosts after shaking off hamstring problems
    Confused Portland players start to celebrate - then discover the game has gone to penalties
    Everton handed two-year academy transfer ban for breaching recruitment rules
    IRELAND
    'No matter what Joe does, he has changed Irish rugby' - Rory Best
    'No matter what Joe does, he has changed Irish rugby' - Rory Best
    All Blacks legend McCaw welcomes prospect of Schmidt return to New Zealand
    Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Klopp: Liverpool having to apologise for not winning like Man City
    Klopp: Liverpool having to apologise for not winning like Man City
    Thierry Henry's disastrous start to life as a manager could be about to get worse
    'Man United look a much better team without Lukaku'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie