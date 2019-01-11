This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 11 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox

Former footballing greats are set to line out in Dublin on 12 April.

By Cian Roche Friday 11 Jan 2019, 4:54 PM
12 minutes ago 352 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4435633
Liverpool players hold aloft a banner in tribute of supporter Sean Cox who remains in serious condition following an assault prior to a Champions League game last year.
Image: Steven Paston
Liverpool players hold aloft a banner in tribute of supporter Sean Cox who remains in serious condition following an assault prior to a Champions League game last year.
Liverpool players hold aloft a banner in tribute of supporter Sean Cox who remains in serious condition following an assault prior to a Champions League game last year.
Image: Steven Paston

A TEAM OF Liverpool legends will take on an Ireland legends XI at the Aviva Stadium in an effort to raise money for the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

The 53-year-old was left in a coma following last April’s attack, suffering serious brain injuries as the result of an assault outside Anfield. His recovery is ongoing at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

Almost €790,000 has been raised for the Meath man up to this point, with Liverpool among those leading the charge in aid of his recovery.

And it has been confirmed today that some big names of the past will come together on 12 April to further support the cause by lining out at Lansdowne Road.  

“Sean has been supporting Liverpool all of his life and to have this match in Dublin in his name will be a special day,” Sean’s wife Martina Cox said, in a statement released by the FAI.

“It’s going to be a very long and slow process for Sean’s recovery and I’d like to thank the overwhelming support that Liverpool fans have shown.

I’d also like to thank the club, players and those former players who will be playing in the match for their continued support.

“We are also working with LFC on a number of other initiatives that will help to support Sean’s care in the years ahead.”

AS Roma v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Stadio Olimpico Liverpool fans holding a sign for Irishman Sean Cox, the Liverpool fan who was attacked outside Anfield last April. Source: Steven Paston

The FAI have credited the game coming to fruition as a result of the organisation’s “strong relationship” with the Liverpool Football Club.

“The FAI have been in contact with Sean’s family about offering support and this game against Liverpool, who have a strong support base in Ireland, is ideal to help raise funds for the Rehabilitation Trust,” said FAI CEO, John Delaney.

Both sides are yet to be named, but Delaney did confirm that the Ireland XI will be managed by current Ireland boss, Mick McCarthy.

You can support the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust by making a donation here.

Full details of the game – including the squads, ticket sales and the gala dinner – will be announced “in due course”.

Ahead of a huge weekend of Heineken Champions Cup action, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey assess the provinces’ chances of putting a foot in the last eight:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    FOOTBALL
    Juventus boss insists Ronaldo is 'serene' despite DNA sample request over rape allegation
    Juventus boss insists Ronaldo is 'serene' despite DNA sample request over rape allegation
    'Like my dog, when you go in the park, you have to give freedom and trust'
    Arsenal's FA Cup fourth round tie with Manchester United fixed for Friday night on BBC
    LEINSTER
    Byrne primed for Leinster's 10 shirt with Sexton set to miss out
    Byrne primed for Leinster's 10 shirt with Sexton set to miss out
    'It's a massive challenge' - Monaghan ready for big 2019 under new management
    'You just can't afford to let up for one second': Pain of defeat driving Ringrose's on-field intensity
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'No plan C' - Molde still planning for Solskjaer return despite United success
    'No plan C' - Molde still planning for Solskjaer return despite United success
    'Man United speculation there for a reason' - Solskjaer praises Pochettino
    Mourinho preparing for 'the next step' but Benfica return ruled out
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Emery realises the problems of following Wenger and other Premier League talking points
    Emery realises the problems of following Wenger and other Premier League talking points
    Jose Mourinho returns to football as TV pundit
    Pogba back from injury for Man United's trip to Wembley

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie