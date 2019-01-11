Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox

Liverpool players hold aloft a banner in tribute of supporter Sean Cox who remains in serious condition following an assault prior to a Champions League game last year.

A TEAM OF Liverpool legends will take on an Ireland legends XI at the Aviva Stadium in an effort to raise money for the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

The 53-year-old was left in a coma following last April’s attack, suffering serious brain injuries as the result of an assault outside Anfield. His recovery is ongoing at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

Almost €790,000 has been raised for the Meath man up to this point, with Liverpool among those leading the charge in aid of his recovery.

And it has been confirmed today that some big names of the past will come together on 12 April to further support the cause by lining out at Lansdowne Road.

“Sean has been supporting Liverpool all of his life and to have this match in Dublin in his name will be a special day,” Sean’s wife Martina Cox said, in a statement released by the FAI.

“It’s going to be a very long and slow process for Sean’s recovery and I’d like to thank the overwhelming support that Liverpool fans have shown.

I’d also like to thank the club, players and those former players who will be playing in the match for their continued support.

“We are also working with LFC on a number of other initiatives that will help to support Sean’s care in the years ahead.”

Liverpool fans holding a sign for Irishman Sean Cox, the Liverpool fan who was attacked outside Anfield last April. Source: Steven Paston

The FAI have credited the game coming to fruition as a result of the organisation’s “strong relationship” with the Liverpool Football Club.

“The FAI have been in contact with Sean’s family about offering support and this game against Liverpool, who have a strong support base in Ireland, is ideal to help raise funds for the Rehabilitation Trust,” said FAI CEO, John Delaney.

Both sides are yet to be named, but Delaney did confirm that the Ireland XI will be managed by current Ireland boss, Mick McCarthy.

You can support the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust by making a donation here.

Full details of the game – including the squads, ticket sales and the gala dinner – will be announced “in due course”.

