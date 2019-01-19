This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool manager Klopp dismisses Coutinho comeback rumours

‘I would not say it is a potential transfer or a likely one,’ he said, uninterested.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 11:10 AM
34 minutes ago 1,367 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4448614
Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho.
Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho.
Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho.

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp has dismissed speculation that Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho could return to the Premier League leaders.

Coutinho has struggled to cement a spot in Barca’s starting XI this season, having only arrived from Liverpool in a £142 million (€161 million) deal last January.

The Brazil international has been linked with former club Liverpool as well as Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Asked about the rumours, Klopp told reporters: “That is something I don’t want to talk about. I would not say it is a potential transfer or a likely one.

“Nothing to say. Whatever I say would open more stories and there is no story.

“Phil is at Barcelona and as I know he fits really well and everything is fine.”

Klopp’s own future was discussed ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The German boss signed a six-year contract extension in 2016 and Klopp is not interested in a new deal at Anfield, where Liverpool are four points clear atop the table.

“I would be really happy if they didn’t come now because I don’t want to think about it,” Klopp said.

“I have a long time, there will be a lot of changes before then [2022] but I don’t want to think about it at the moment. I am completely in this year and next year and then we will see.”

