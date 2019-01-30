Liverpool have the chance to finish January seven points clear of Manchester City, while Spurs face a tricky home test as Chelsea travel to Bournemouth.
‘You talk about things we have absolutely no interest in’ Klopp says down the camera to The42.
Klopp says he didn’t watch the Newcastle game last night, picking a movie instead, and says he has no interest in celebrating City losing.
Rio Ferdinand is sceptical on BT Sport: ‘He definitely high-fived the missus on the couch’.
A reminder of what’s at stake tonight:
- Chelsea can restore a three point cushion over Arsenal in fourth place.
- Southampton can leap to 14th with a win over Palace, pushing their opponents into dangerous territory in 17th place if they do so.
- Spurs can go two points behind Man City if they win at home to Watford…or they can further prove they should probably have signed someone. Anyone.
- And Liverpool can go seven points clear of Manchester City with a win against Leicester City. They have yet to drop a single point against teams outside the top six thus far, but their defence has been depleted by injuries, their defence wobbled badly against Palace last time out and pressure addles minds, so let’s see if they can they can handle it…
Presented without comment.
For Tottenham, Son comes straight back into the starting line-up, fresh off a plane from the Asian Cup. Fernando Llorente plays again, with Eric Dier and Kieran Trippier on the bench.
Watford, who shocked Spurs at Vicarage Road at the start of the season, line up as follows.
Some big news for Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk starts against Leicester. He had been in doubt through illness, but will maintain his record of starting every Premier League game so far this season.
It looks like Georginio Wijnaldum will play at right-back, given Liverpool are without Trent Alexander-Arnold (injured), Joe Gomez (injured), James Milner (suspended) and Nathaniel Clyne (in Bournemouth).
Here’s the Leicester team:
The Foxes team to face Liverpool at Anfield 👥#LivLei pic.twitter.com/qrUbOw06sr— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 30, 2019
Elsewhere, Shane Long is on the bench for Southampton against Crystal Palace.
The teams are in! 🚨— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 30, 2019
Here's how #SaintsFC line-up against #CPFC tonight in the #PL: pic.twitter.com/MXnEEZGlrn
Few surprises in the Palace team.
Here's how #CPFC 🦅 line up against @SouthamptonFC this evening.— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 30, 2019
Come on you Palace! #SOUCRY pic.twitter.com/D1iHu4jA4R
The team news is in for the two 7.45pm kick-offs.
Gonzalo Higuain makes his Premier League debut for Chelsea at Bournemouth, who will also have to deal with an Eden Hazard playing in his favoured, wide-left position.
Here’s the Bournemouth team, meanwhile, without Callum Wilson.
📰 Headline #BOUCHE team news ahead of our @premierleague game against @ChelseaFC at Vitality Stadium.— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) January 30, 2019
🔘 Wilson, Lerma miss out
🔘 Stanislas, Surman start
🔘 Solanke, Mepham on bench
Listen live 📻: https://t.co/DOYLcT7l9Z#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/pqekhVeexc
Here are tonight’s fixtures.
Evening all, welcome to tonight’s Premier League match tracker on The42.
We’ll keep you up to date with all four of the night’s games, with a particular eye on Anfield as Liverpool aim to make sure that This Does Not S**p.
