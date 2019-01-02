This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 2 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp: Liverpool must bring desire and anger to take on best team in the world Man City

The Liverpool boss maintains that Pep Guardiola’s side are still the best team ahead of their Premier League meeting this week.

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 Jan 2019, 4:10 PM
36 minutes ago 875 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4420516
Liverpool's Dejan Lovren and Manchester City's Leroy Sane (file pic).
Image: Nick Potts
Liverpool's Dejan Lovren and Manchester City's Leroy Sane (file pic).
Liverpool's Dejan Lovren and Manchester City's Leroy Sane (file pic).
Image: Nick Potts

JURGEN KLOPP MAINTAINS Manchester City are “the best team in the world” despite his Liverpool side holding a seven-point lead over the defending Premier League champions going into Thursday’s blockbuster tie.

Victory at the Etihad Stadium for the Reds would be seen by many as a huge step towards them dethroning City, who have stumbled in December, and lifting a first league title since 1990.

However, Klopp took a dim view of suggestions this is the defining game of the season and his opinion of City’s status in world football has not been altered by Liverpool leapfrogging them in the table.

“It’s a normal game against Manchester City, a very difficult one, one of the most difficult games you can play in the modern football world, away at City.

“It’s a really strong football team with an outstanding manager and that’s how it is when you play them,” Klopp told a media conference.

You have to prepare as good as possible, we have to be brave, we have to be full of desire, angry again, like in all the other games. We have to be that, but with the knowledge that the opponent is, for me, still the best team in the world.

“That’s how it is. I said it weeks ago because it’s 100% my opinion because of how they play, all the things they achieved, they will achieve and all that stuff, so nothing changed. Only the points changed but not the preparation for the game.”

City manager Pep Guardiola recently described Liverpool as the best side in the world, and asked about those comments Klopp replied:

“He said ‘in the moment’, with the record we had in December. I’m not sure if another team had a record like this in December, I don’t know. We are in a good moment, 100%, we are a very, very, very good football team as well.

Jurgen Klopp file photo Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola (file pic). Source: PA Wire/PA Images

“That’s why we have the amount of points, that’s why we have the results, that’s 100 per cent clear. 

“Would I say they’re the best team in the world if nobody would ask me? No. But we talk about it, it sounds like we have to go there and we are the more likely to win the game than them, it’s just not true.”

City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is back in training after another absence, having dealt with two knee ligament issues and Klopp said of the Belgium international: “We can’t specially prepare for Kevin De Bruyne.

“Missing a player like Kevin De Bruyne is a massive blow, unbelievable. He played only from time to time and he was unbelievably influential immediately. He scored fantastic goals, he’s just a world class player.

“I expected that he’s playing, I’m happy that he’s not seriously injured again, I said before that I was really happy when he was back.

“I love the player, that’s how it is. Everybody who loves football must love Kevin De Bruyne. He looks like a really humble person and outstanding player on the pitch, leader and all that stuff, so it would make a difference.

“Bernardo Silva, [Ilkay] Gundogan played brilliant [in his absence]. They have a lot of options, obviously if he would play that would give them a massive boost, yes.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp: Liverpool must bring desire and anger to take on best team in the world Man City
    Klopp: Liverpool must bring desire and anger to take on best team in the world Man City
    'We need to check in the morning': De Bruyne faces late fitness test for Liverpool clash
    Spurs should be forced to see out the season at Wembley, says Cardiff boss
    GAELIC FOOTBALL
    McCarthy names his side as Cork prepare to begin McGrath Cup defence
    McCarthy names his side as Cork prepare to begin McGrath Cup defence
    Quiz: Do you know what county these 2018 Gaelic football club winners are from?
    The son of a Cork GAA legend's unexpected role in ending a 33-year wait
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Sanchez set for United return and tipped to flourish under Solskjaer
    Sanchez set for United return and tipped to flourish under Solskjaer
    More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'
    Pogba: 'We want to attack... maybe we just realised we are Manchester United'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie