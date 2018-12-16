LIVE: Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League

Can Liverpool get the three points that would send them back to the top of the Premier League? Join us for live minute-by-minute coverage of the action at Anfield.
A slight lull in the wave after wave of red pressure. Robertson has a chance with a corner but it’s poor and fails to beat the first man.
Liverpool are swarming United at the minute and it’s all one-way traffic. Bailly half-clears the danger with a diving header on the edge of the box and then Firmino has a go, but again fails to hit the target.
Again, United give the ball away easily as they try to bring it out — Herrera the culprit this time. Fabinho blazes high and wide from 20 yards out.
Smalling injured in the warm up? 🤔 I had an easy solution for avoiding that. I didn’t warm up! 😂— Brian McClair (@BrianMcClair13) December 16, 2018
Frantic stuff here. Lindelof tries to play the ball out from the back and succumbs to the Liverpool press, with Fabinho’s shot taking a touch before going behind from a corner. Young clears off the line and United regroup.
Good save from de Gea who stops Firmino’s effort. Salah goes to ground in the aftermath, and the home fans make their voices heard, but Martin Atkinson is having none of it. At the opposite end, Rashford tests Alisson with a sighter but it’s comfortable.
UNITED HAVE THE BALL IN THE NET — but it’s offside, and a moment that really sums up Romelu Lukaku’s season to this point. Young whips in a free and Lukaku — who is a yard offside — swings at it and completely misses. The ball bounces all the way through into Alisson’s net but because Lukaku tried to play the ball, the offside flag is up and Liverpool breathe.
A bit of ping-pong early on, and van Dijk shepherds the ball away from Lukaku and safely back to Alisson. At the other end, Salah turns Young inside out but Firmino’s shot is blocked.
KICK OFF: We’re underway at Anfield with United attacking the Kop end in the first half.
One note on the Liverpool bench: 20-year-old Dubliner Conor Masterson, who was part of the first-team squad this week, does not make the matchday subs.
Anfield is hopping and here come the players. Let’s hope that this is a bit better than some of the underwhelming dross we’ve seen between these two teams in recent seasons.
LATE CHANGE FOR UNITED - Word just coming through that Chris Smalling will not start and instead, it’s Eric Bailly at the back for United.
TEAM NEWS: It’s a very defensive side from Mourinho, which could arguably turn into a five at the back. No Paul Pogba either, and he has to be content with a place on the bench.
Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Smalling, Lindelof, Darmian, Herrera, Matic, Rashford, Lingard, Young, Lukaku.
TEAM NEWS: Three changes for the hosts with Nathaniel Clyne making his first league start of the season, and Dejan Lovren and Sadio Mane both returning to the starting XI.
Of the team that started against Bournemouth last weekend, Shaqiri drops to the bench and Matip and Milner are not involved today.
Liverpool: Alisson, Clyne, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
It’s over four-and-a-half years since Liverpool beat their bitter rivals Manchester United in the Premier League, but if ever there was a moment for the Reds to right that wrong, it’s today.
Victory at Anfield would send the Reds back above Manchester City to the top of the table, and underline the shift in the balance of power between the sides.
Jose Mourinho will have other plans though, you suspect.
Kick-off is at 4pm.
