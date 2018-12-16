LIVE: Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 16 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

8,952 Views 7 Comments
Share
19Mins

A slight lull in the wave after wave of red pressure. Robertson has a chance with a corner but it’s poor and fails to beat the first man.

13Mins

Liverpool are swarming United at the minute and it’s all one-way traffic. Bailly half-clears the danger with a diving header on the edge of the box and then Firmino has a go, but again fails to hit the target.

12Mins

Again, United give the ball away easily as they try to bring it out — Herrera the culprit this time. Fabinho blazes high and wide from 20 yards out.

11Mins

10Mins

Frantic stuff here. Lindelof tries to play the ball out from the back and succumbs to the Liverpool press, with Fabinho’s shot taking a touch before going behind from a corner. Young clears off the line and United regroup.

7Mins

Good save from de Gea who stops Firmino’s effort. Salah goes to ground in the aftermath, and the home fans make their voices heard, but Martin Atkinson is having none of it. At the opposite end, Rashford tests Alisson with a sighter but it’s comfortable.

4Mins

UNITED HAVE THE BALL IN THE NET — but it’s offside, and a moment that really sums up Romelu Lukaku’s season to this point. Young whips in a free and Lukaku — who is a yard offside — swings at it and completely misses. The ball bounces all the way through into Alisson’s net but because Lukaku tried to play the ball, the offside flag is up and Liverpool breathe.

2Mins

A bit of ping-pong early on, and van Dijk shepherds the ball away from Lukaku and safely back to Alisson. At the other end,  Salah turns Young inside out but Firmino’s shot is blocked.

KICK OFF: We’re underway at Anfield with United attacking the Kop end in the first half.

One note on the Liverpool bench: 20-year-old Dubliner Conor Masterson, who was part of the first-team squad this week, does not make the matchday subs.

Anfield is hopping and here come the players. Let’s hope that this is a bit better than some of the underwhelming dross we’ve seen between these two teams in recent seasons.

LATE CHANGE FOR UNITED - Word just coming through that Chris Smalling will not start and instead, it’s Eric Bailly at the back for United.

TEAM NEWS: It’s a very defensive side from Mourinho, which could arguably turn into a five at the back. No Paul Pogba either, and he has to be content with a place on the bench.

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Smalling, Lindelof, Darmian, Herrera, Matic, Rashford, Lingard, Young, Lukaku.

TEAM NEWS: Three changes for the hosts with Nathaniel Clyne making his first league start of the season, and Dejan Lovren and Sadio Mane both returning to the starting XI.

Of the team that started against Bournemouth last weekend, Shaqiri drops to the bench and Matip and Milner are not involved today.

Liverpool: Alisson, Clyne, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

It’s over four-and-a-half years since Liverpool beat their bitter rivals Manchester United in the Premier League, but if ever there was a moment for the Reds to right that wrong, it’s today.

Victory at Anfield would send the Reds back above Manchester City to the top of the table, and underline the shift in the balance of power between the sides.

Jose Mourinho will have other plans though, you suspect.

Kick-off is at 4pm.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Sensational Eden Hazard inspires Chelsea to hard-fought win
    Sensational Eden Hazard inspires Chelsea to hard-fought win
    Paul Pogba left on bench for Liverpool-Man United clash
    'They have this feeling of 'the lucky ones'': Mourinho assesses Liverpool's title charge
    SOCCER
    Torres looks for his only way out
    Torres looks for his only way out
    On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
    Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    LIVE: Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League
    LIVE: Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League
    'Never an option' - Rashford says joining Liverpool was never a possibility
    Urgent changes needed at Manchester United - Ferdinand
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    Leinster send out a timely statement but have work to do behind Toulouse
    Leinster send out a timely statement but have work to do behind Toulouse
    As It Happened: Castres v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    As it happened: Leinster v Bath, Heineken Champions Cup

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie