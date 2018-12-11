This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 11 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool through to Champions League knockout stages as Salah strike sinks Napoli

Mohamed Salah’s cool finish in the first half saw the Reds secure the 1-0 win they needed on Tuesday night.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 9:58 PM
1 hour ago 12,419 Views 60 Comments
https://the42.ie/4389486
Salah celebrates giving his side the lead at Anfield.
Image: Peter Byrne
Salah celebrates giving his side the lead at Anfield.
Salah celebrates giving his side the lead at Anfield.
Image: Peter Byrne

MOHAMED SALAH’S 35TH goal in 38 Anfield appearances was enough for Liverpool to seal a Uefa Champions League knockout spot after defeating Napoli 1-0 at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

The Egypt international returned to his default right-wing role as Jurgen Klopp switched to a 4-3-3 formation against the Italian visitors – who came into the tie atop Group C standings, needing only a point to progress as opposed to the Reds’ who require at least a 1-0 victory to make it.

On Saturday at Dean Court, the 26-year-old flourished while leading the line with Roberto Firmino, scoring a treble that matched and shattered some record – even moving him closer to Lionel Messi in the top European leagues scoring charts.

However, against Carlo Ancelotti’s side, he had several tussles with Kalidou Koulibaly. While the highly rated Senegal international tried to contain the sixth best player in the world, it was one of their meetings on the left side of Napoli’s defence that birthed the decisive goal.

gettyimages-1071841804-594x594 Kalidou Koulibaly and Salah in action on Tuesday night. Source: Getty Images

Four minutes after the half-hour mark, a James Milner ball fell graciously for Salah who jinked past Fabian Ruiz and a recovering Koulibaly before the Egypt striker squeezed a low effort past goalkeeper David Ospina from an acute angle.

The former Roma star had a chance to double the hosts’ lead few minutes after the restart but failed to hit the target, with his shot whiskers away from an impact. Mane also fluffed his lines, missing with a goal gaping at his front, after being set up by the forward.

For his troubles on the Reds talisman, Koulibaly was shown a caution in the 40th minute.

Joel Matip and Sadio Mane played for the entire duration while Naby Keita, one of the changes from Bournemouth win, took Firmino’s place in the 79th minute and Liverpool held firm to relegate Napoli to the Europa League and finish as second in Group C, just behind group leaders PSG.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (60)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Late Lucas strike in Barcelona sends Tottenham through to last 16
    Late Lucas strike in Barcelona sends Tottenham through to last 16
    Liverpool through to Champions League knockout stages as Salah strike sinks Napoli
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    'I don't like your question': Mourinho shoots down query over how to get the best from Pogba
    Yaya Toure leaves Olympiacos after making just five appearances
    LEINSTER
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    Leinster confident in Byrne if Sexton fails to shake off calf injury for Bath
    Leinster 'confident our supporters and other clubs have nothing to fear' over flags
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling
    Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling
    Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    Van Dijk says Liverpool can handle double challenge ahead of Napoli decider
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'Liverpool must avoid Thursday night football'
    'Liverpool must avoid Thursday night football'
    'Kane is extraordinary' – Barcelona coach hails reported €221 million target
    Champions League permutations: How Inter, PSG and Liverpool can progress

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie