'Unfounded speculation': Liverpool owners deny club is up for sale

The Premier League club released a defiant statement this afternoon.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Nov 2018, 4:06 PM
Liverpool owners John W Henry and Tom Werner.
Image: Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Image: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

LIVERPOOL’S OWNERS, THE Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have denied the club has been put up for sale, dismissing a report in a US newspaper as “unfounded speculation.”

A report in the New York Post on Friday claimed FSG chief John W. Henry was privately willing to consider informal takeover offers for the Merseysiders.

The report claims Henry is running a “passive sales process” for the club, valuing the Reds in the region of £1.54 billion.

That would represent a significant profit on the £300m FSG paid to take over the club from Tom Hicks and George Gillett in October 2010.

However, when asked to respond those rumours Liverpool gave a withering response.

“As loathed as we are to give a story of this nature a meaningful response, on behalf of the club’s ownership I can completely dismiss this unfounded speculation,” said a Liverpool spokesman.

“To repeat once again, the club is not for sale, including any ‘quiet process’ or anything of that nature.”

FSG, whose other interests include the MLB giants Boston Red Sox and NASCAR team Roush Fenway Racing, have invested heavily in Liverpool both on and off the pitch since their takeover eight years ago.

They oversaw the construction of a new main stand at Anfield in 2016, raising the stadium’s capacity to over 54,000.

On the pitch they have sanctioned significant investment in Jurgen Klopp’s playing squad, including world record deals for goalkeeper Alisson and defender Virgil van Dijk, in an attempt to compete with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

The Reds have yet to lose in the Premier League this season, though they currently find themselves third on goal difference and two points behind leaders and reigning champions City.

It’s not the first time that FSG have had to deny reports of a Liverpool takeover in recent months.

Back in August, reports claimed Abu Dhabi-based Sheik Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan, the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheik Mansour, tried to buy the Reds for over £2bn.

FSG have always maintained the club is not for sale but remain open to the idea of selling a minority stake in return for the right investment. 

