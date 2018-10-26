Liverpool to fundraise for injured Irish fan Sean Cox at Anfield this weekend

LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB has announced that it will support fundraising efforts for Irish fan Sean Cox tomorrow.

The 53-year-old, originally from Dublin but living in Dunboyne, County Meath, was seriously injured before a Champions League semi-final near Anfield on 24 April.

Suffering severe brain injuries from the brutal assault, Cox is currently attempting to make a slow recovery at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoighaire.

On Saturday, Liverpool will hold a bucket collection in aid of the dad-of-three in and around Anfield as they face Cardiff City in the Premier League.

Through LED advertising and tannoy announcements, the club have also promised to raise awareness for the GoFundMe page set up to help Cox.

At the time of writing, €44,229 has been raised so far through the dedicated site.

In addition, the Liverpool FC Foundation, is partnering with the Support Sean appeal to further raise funds with the matchday lottery and a special auction.

While club officials remain in dialogue with the Cox family regarding initiatives to support them, it was felt appropriate that requests from supporters to show their solidarity were acted upon at the earliest possible opportunity,” a Liverpool statement reads.

Last week, an Italian man, Filippo Lombardi, was found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to Cox by a jury at Preston Crown Court.

You can donate to Sean’s GoFundMe page here

