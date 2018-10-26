This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 26 October, 2018
Liverpool to fundraise for injured Irish fan Sean Cox at Anfield this weekend

The Premier League club is holding bucket collections in and around the stadium on Saturday.

By Ben Blake Friday 26 Oct 2018, 2:42 PM
4 hours ago 10,776 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4307552
53-year-old Cox.
Image: Merseyside Police
53-year-old Cox.
53-year-old Cox.
Image: Merseyside Police

LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB has announced that it will support fundraising efforts for Irish fan Sean Cox tomorrow. 

The 53-year-old, originally from Dublin but living in Dunboyne, County Meath, was seriously injured before a Champions League semi-final near Anfield on 24 April.

Suffering severe brain injuries from the brutal assault, Cox is currently attempting to make a slow recovery at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoighaire. 

On Saturday, Liverpool will hold a bucket collection in aid of the dad-of-three in and around Anfield as they face Cardiff City in the Premier League. 

Through LED advertising and tannoy announcements, the club have also promised to raise awareness for the GoFundMe page set up to help Cox. 

At the time of writing, €44,229 has been raised so far through the dedicated site.

In addition, the Liverpool FC Foundation, is partnering with the Support Sean appeal to further raise funds with the matchday lottery and a special auction. 

While club officials remain in dialogue with the Cox family regarding initiatives to support them, it was felt appropriate that requests from supporters to show their solidarity were acted upon at the earliest possible opportunity,” a Liverpool statement reads.

Last week, an Italian man, Filippo Lombardi, was found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to Cox by a jury at Preston Crown Court. 

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

