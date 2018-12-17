Who can Liverpool, Spurs, City and United face in the Champions League round of 16?

THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE round of 16 draw takes place later today, with all four English sides still in contention of the big prize.

The draw, which will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and Uefa.com, will be starting at 11am Irish time.

The 16 teams left in the competition will play over a period of a couple of weeks. The first-leg ties will take place on 13-14 and 19-20 February, and 5-6 and 12-13 March.

Who could the Premier League teams draw?

The draw is divided into seeded and unseeded teams, with the eight group winners from the previous round falling into the former category…

Group winners (seeded): Barcelona, Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid

Group runners-up (unseeded): Ajax, Atlético Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Manchester United, Roma, Schalke, Tottenham Hotspur.

Teams from the same country cannot be paired with each other until the quarter-final stage, so the Premier League teams will be kept apart for now.

Group winners also cannot play each other until at least the quarters, while unseeded teams also have the perceived disadvantage of having to play the first leg at home.

Of the English teams, only City topped their group, so they have a seemingly easier route to the quarter-finals than their rivals, given that they can only come up against an unseeded side.

Here’s a rundown of exactly who all English teams can face…

Possible Liverpool opponents: Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Porto, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Juventus.

Possible Man City opponents: Atlético Madrid, Schalke, Ajax or Roma.

Possible Man Utd opponents: Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Possible Tottenham opponents: Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Juventus.

