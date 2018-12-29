LIVE: Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
14,615 Views 13 Comments
GOAL LIVERPOOL!

GOOOOOALLLL!!! Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal: WHAT IS HAPPENING? IT’S FIRMINO AGAIN!!! He beats one, he beats two, he beats three, and he bags his second goal in as many minutes! Stunning goal! Liverpool lead!

16Mins

GOAL LIVERPOOL!

GOOOOALLL! Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal: It’s Roberto Firmino! Salah works the ball into the Arsenal box and after some horrendous pinball at the back, Firmino taps into an empty net following a ricochet off Granit Xhaka.

Flag 13Mins

GOAL ARSENAL!

GOOOOOALLL! Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal: Ainsley Maitlan-Niles turns it home after a sumptuous cross from Iwobi, who had threatened moments before. Gunners one up!

11Mins

Sloppy pass from Firmino after a poor touch, and Alex Iwobi charges into the Liverpool area before forcing a save from Alisson at his near post. Really poor from Liverpool’s Brazilian forward, there, who played the ball without looking.

4Mins

Arsenal move smoothly through midfield and work the ball cleverly into Aaron Ramsey inside Liverpool’s box but the Welsh midfielder can’t quite collect the pass and it skews out for a goal-kick despite his best efforts.

3Mins

Liverpool on top straight away and Leno, under pressure with the ball at his feet, passes it out for a throw-in for the hosts near the corner flag. Anfield faithful go wild.

We are under way at Anfield!

Hello, and welcome to The42′s live coverage of Liverpool vs Arsenal in the Premier League. Don’t get a nosebleed, Reds, but after Spurs made an absolute bags of it against Wolves today, victory for Jurgen Klopp’s men this evening will see them go nine points clear at the summit, and 10 clear of champions Manchester City (who will have a game in hand).

Arsenal, meanwhile, can overtake Chelsea in the Champions League spots — at least for the moment — if they can leave Merseyside with three points.

