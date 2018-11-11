LIVE: Liverpool vs Fulham, Premier League

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Right, with half an hour to go before we get underway, how do we see today’s game unfolding? Let us know below!


Poll Results:





So, today’s teams will line out as:

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Shaqiri, Firmino, Mane; Salah.

Subs: Mignolet, Moreno, Lovren, Keita, Milner, Henderson, Sturridge.

Fulham:Rico; Christie, Odoi, Mawson, Le Marchand; Anguissa, Chambers, Cairney; Schurrle, Mitrovic, Sessegnon.

Subs: Bettinelli, Ream, Fosu-Mensah, Kebano, Johansen, Seri, Vietto.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s early kick-off in the Premier League, which sees Liverpool welcome Fulham to Anfield.

The Reds are off the back of a dismally disappointing 2-0 defeat in the Champions League midweek. A double from 6” 3’ striker Milan Pavkov saw 1991 European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade secure their first ever win in the modern Champions League, potentially having a massive impact on Liverpool’s chances of making it to the knockout round.

Today Jurgen Klopp’s men will try and get back on track with a victory on the domestic front. His side drew 1-1 at the Emirates against high-flying Arsenal last Saturday and this afternoon aim to try and keep pace with Man City and Chelsea at the top end of the table with three points.

Fulham travel to Merseyside rock bottom of the Premier League with just five points from a potential 33 after 11 games this season. Manager Slaviša Jokanović is under serious pressure with his team without a league win since 25 September — losing all five of their last five outings.

Kick-off at Anfield is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 12.00pm!

