LIVE: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League

The Reds welcome Napoli to Anfield with progression to the last 16 in their own hands – needing either a 1-0 victory or to win by a two goal margin.
Liveblog
26 mins — The Reds are probing. Salah gets the ball at his feet in the box but Napoli have numbers in defence to snuff him out, and then the pressure is relieved when the referee adjudges Mane to have fouled the ‘keeper.
23 mins — Goal….no, it’s disallowed. Liverpool have the ball in the net but the linesman’s flag is up on the far side. Mane converts from close range but he was standing in an offside position when the cross came in. The hosts dominating now.
20 mins – Dries Merten is back on after receiving treatment. Liverpool playing with a higher tempo but there’s very little between the sides, with Napoli working incredibly hard off the ball.
18 mins — Napoli are pressing high but Liverpool’s passing game is just beginning to click and their forward trio are finding space between the lines. It remains scoreless at Anfield.
15 mins – PSG have just taken the lead away at Red Star Belgrade through Edinson Cavani. If that score stays the same, either Liverpool or Napoli are going out tonight.
13 mins — Yellow! Virgil van Dijk wins the ball but catches Mertens in his follow through, and is shown a yellow card by the referee. Liverpool aren’t happy with the decision, but the Dutch defender will be suspended for the next round should the Reds get through.
10 mins – There has been an early game at the Camp Nou and it’s bad news for Spurs, who trail Barcelona through Ousmane Dembele seventh-minute strike.
8 mins — Chance! It’s really open already at Anfield and Milner is the latest player to have a sight of goal, as he gets on the end of a cross from the right, but is unable to keep his header on target.
7 mins – At the other end, Napoli show how dangerous they are, as Hamsik comes very close to giving the visitors the lead with a curling effort from the edge of the area.
6 mins — Chance! Ohhh. Mo Salah. Robertson delivers a brilliant ball in for the unmarked Salah, but the Egyptian fails to control with only the ‘keeper to beat. First chance of the night.
5 mins – Salah has started on the right-hand side of Liverpool’s attack, with Firmino playing in a central role.
2 mins – Bright start from Napoli as they attack the Kop end in this first half, but Robertson is in quickly to make an important intervention.
KICK OFF! We’re underway at Anfield. The place is rocking.
The equation is straightforward for Liverpool: They will go through if they beat Napoli 1-0 or win by two clear goals. Additionally, if PSG fail to beat Red Star Belgrade, any victory sends the Reds through.
The atmosphere is really building at Anfield, as the teams get ready to enter the cauldron.
The teams are in the house, as kick off approaches.
Liverpool are unbeaten in 18 successive European matches at Anfield — but can they get the result they need tonight?
HOW IT STANDS: After defeat in Paris in matchday five, Liverpool find themselves walking a Champions League tightrope, but they do have their fate in their hands.
Napoli lead the way on nine points, PSG are second in Group C on eight and Klopp’s side are sitting in third on six points heading into the deciding set of games.
We’ll also be keeping an eye on events at the Camp Nou this evening, as Tottenham look to record a famous win to ensure their progress through from Group B.
Up against already-qualified Barcelona, Spurs need to equal or better Inter Milan’s result to go through, with the Italian side hosting PSV at the San Siro this evening.
The good news for the Mauricio Pochettino’s men is that Lionel Messi is not included in Barca’s starting XI, as Ernesto Valverde makes wholesale changes to the XI that started in the 4-0 La Liga win at Espanyol.
It promises to be a special night at Anfield.
TEAM NEWS: As for the visitors, this is the side Carlo Ancelotti has named for tonight’s make-or-break encounter at Anfield. He has made seven changes in total with all the big names — including Hamsik, Mertens and Insigne — starting.
Napoli: Ospina, Maksimovic, Albiol, Koulibaly, Rui, Allan, Hamsik, Fabian, Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.
Subs: Karnezis, Ounas, Zielinski, Hysaj, Ghoulam, Diawara, Milik.
TEAM NEWS: Hot off the press, here is Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI. Sadio Mane returns to the side to start up top alongside Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah, while captain Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also promoted from the bench following Saturday’s Premier League win at Bournemouth.
Xherdan Shaqiri, Fabinho and Naby Keita all make way, while Dejan Lovren is back on the bench after missing the last three games with concussion.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Subs: Mignolet, Fabinho, Lovren, Keita, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi.
The stage is set.
Good evening! And welcome along to our live Champions League coverage, as Liverpool bid to avoid early elimination from Group C, with Jurgen Klopp’s side needing either a 1-0 victory over Napoli or to win by two clear goals to advance through to the knockout stages.
The Italian visitors, meanwhile, require just a point to book their place in the last 16, so it’s all set up for a classic European night under the lights at Anfield.
Kick off is at 8pm, and we’ll have all the build-up between now and then.
