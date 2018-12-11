LIVE: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League

7:25PM

We’ll also be keeping an eye on events at the Camp Nou this evening, as Tottenham look to record a famous win to ensure their progress through from Group B.

Up against already-qualified Barcelona, Spurs need to equal or better Inter Milan’s result to go through, with the Italian side hosting PSV at the San Siro this evening.

The good news for the Mauricio Pochettino’s men is that Lionel Messi is not included in Barca’s starting XI, as Ernesto Valverde makes wholesale changes to the XI that started in the 4-0 La Liga win at Espanyol.