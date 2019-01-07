Jurgen Klopp’s side make to the trip away to Wolverhampton in the third round of the FA Cup.
Some pre-game reading material ahead of kick-off:
- Irish youngster Kelleher among the subs for Liverpool’s clash with Wolves
- Klopp admits Keita hasn’t shown the form that persuaded Liverpool to pay £52m for him
- Carlow striker the FA Cup hero with 85th-minute winner as League Two’s Newport stun Leicester City
- Solanke’s Liverpool exit the right call for his career, claims Klopp
- Dejan Lovren was Liverpool’s weakest link against City, says Phil Babb
TEAM NEWS: It’s a massive night for young Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher tonight. The Cork-born shot-stopper turned 20 in November and is named on the bench by Jurgen Klopp. He made a number of pre-season appearances for the Reds during pre-season, but tonight’s game represents his first time named in the match-day squad.
Big day for Caoimhin Kelleher tomorrow. Kamil Grabara's loan to AGF Aarhus effectively confirms his place in the #LFC matchday squad for the first time.— Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) January 6, 2019
Great move for Grabara if he's to be No. 1, gives both an opportunity to develop without getting in each other's way. pic.twitter.com/znFxQpe8oo
So, today’s teams will line out as:
Wolves: Ruddy; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Jonny, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Vinagre; Jimenez, Jota.
Substitutes: Norris, Doherty, Cavaliero, Costa, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Adama.
Liverpool: Mignolet, Camacho, Fabinho, Lovren, Moreno, Milner, Keita, Jones, Shaqiri, Sturridge, Origi.
Substitutes: Kelleher, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Hoever, Christie-Davies, Alexander-Arnold.
Here's how Wolves line-up for tonight's Third Round @EmiratesFACup tie against @LFC. #WOLLIV— Wolves (@Wolves) January 7, 2019
📋🐺 pic.twitter.com/8KEi1nNpE7
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello! And welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of tonight’s FA Cup clash between Liverpool and Wolves at Molineux.
Liverpool’s opportunity to go an astonishing 10 points clear of Manchester City was denied last week, with the Reds suffering their first league defeat of the season at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s men at the Etihad.
That result still sees Liverpool an impressive four points clear at the beginning of 2019, but it also means City are breathing down their neck as we all anticipate a dramatic and nerve-wrecking title run-in for all concerned.
Tonight they travel to Wolverhampton as priorities switch to the FA Cup. A competition which is often labelled as not what it used to be and jaded, this past weekend has shown that it’s magic is still there lingering year after year no-matter how much we deride it.
Newport shocked Fulham at Craven Cottage, with Aleksandar Mitrović missing an 84th-minute penalty before the League Two side snatched a winner with two minutes left on the clock, while Carlow’s own Padraig Amond struck an 85th-minute penalty to knock out Leicester yesterday too.
Liverpool have not won this competition since 2006, while you have to go all the way back to 1960 since Wolves were FA Cup champions. Will we be seeing another big upset tonight?
Kick-off is coming up at 7.45pm.
