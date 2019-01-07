30 mins ago

Hello! And welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of tonight’s FA Cup clash between Liverpool and Wolves at Molineux.

Liverpool’s opportunity to go an astonishing 10 points clear of Manchester City was denied last week, with the Reds suffering their first league defeat of the season at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s men at the Etihad.

That result still sees Liverpool an impressive four points clear at the beginning of 2019, but it also means City are breathing down their neck as we all anticipate a dramatic and nerve-wrecking title run-in for all concerned.

Source: EMPICS Sport

Tonight they travel to Wolverhampton as priorities switch to the FA Cup. A competition which is often labelled as not what it used to be and jaded, this past weekend has shown that it’s magic is still there lingering year after year no-matter how much we deride it.

Newport shocked Fulham at Craven Cottage, with Aleksandar Mitrović missing an 84th-minute penalty before the League Two side snatched a winner with two minutes left on the clock, while Carlow’s own Padraig Amond struck an 85th-minute penalty to knock out Leicester yesterday too.

Liverpool have not won this competition since 2006, while you have to go all the way back to 1960 since Wolves were FA Cup champions. Will we be seeing another big upset tonight?

Kick-off is coming up at 7.45pm.