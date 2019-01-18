This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 18 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tomic brands Hewitt a 'liar' as feud continues

Lleyton Hewitt accused Bernard Tomic of threatening him and his family, but the 26-year-old says the former world number one is lying.

By The42 Team Friday 18 Jan 2019, 12:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,699 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4447184
Lleyton Hewitt and Bernard Tomic.
Lleyton Hewitt and Bernard Tomic.
Lleyton Hewitt and Bernard Tomic.

BERNARD TOMIC HAS branded Lleyton Hewitt a “liar” and denied accusations he threatened the family of Australia’s Davis Cup captain.

The feud between the pair has escalated dramatically at the Australian Open, after Tomic accused Hewitt of a conflict of interest in his team selections and claimed a number of current players dislike the former world number one.

In an extraordinary news conference, Hewitt accused Tomic of “blackmail” in relation to Australian Open wildcards and said the 26-year-old had made threats towards him and his family.

“He won’t play Davis Cup as long as I have anything to do with it,” said Hewitt. “The threats I have received for me and my family for a year and a half now. It started with blackmail over wildcards over a year ago. I don’t think he has my number anymore.

“We are trying to set cultural standards to represent Australia in the Davis Cup. He hasn’t been close to these in the last couple of years.”

Tomic has now hit back in an interview with the Herald Sun, stating: “I have never threatened his family. Nice, Lleyton. To think how low of a person you actually [are]. [It's] why the Australian public never liked you.

“I’ve got nothing to do with your family and I don’t care what’s wrong with you, you liar.”

Ahead of the final weekend of European pool games, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look at what each of the provinces can expect, and who impressed last weekend:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    'We have no doubt' - Barca unconcerned about player ineligibility accusations
    'We have no doubt' - Barca unconcerned about player ineligibility accusations
    Henry says going head-to-head with Vieira on the line 'felt really weird'
    Lampard slams Bielsa's 'spying' presentation which publicly explored his tactics at Derby
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Free agent Giuseppe Rossi delighted to be welcomed back to Man United
    Free agent Giuseppe Rossi delighted to be welcomed back to Man United
    Fabinho prepared to fill in at centre-back after becoming a regular for Liverpool
    Kane injury cannot be excuse for Tottenham - Pochettino
    CONNACHT
    Ireland call-ups Blade and Carty on the bench as Connacht name side for Bordeaux
    Ireland call-ups Blade and Carty on the bench as Connacht name side for Bordeaux
    Friend introduces new mentor programme to aid player development at Connacht
    'A great day for them and a great day for Connacht': Friend salutes international call-ups
    SIX NATIONS
    Join The42 for a special Six Nations preview event with Simon Zebo
    Join The42 for a special Six Nations preview event with Simon Zebo
    Aki insists he's 'a cog in the wheel' as he aims to build on stellar first year of international rugby
    Eddie Jones ponders converting winger Jack Nowell into openside flanker

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie