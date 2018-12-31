This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 31 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: Test your knowledge of these League of Ireland imports

(No, Paolo Maldini is not one of them).

By Paul Dollery Monday 31 Dec 2018, 5:00 PM
22 minutes ago 647 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4405295

A simple one to start: Rodrigo Tosi was which League of Ireland club's leading goalscorer in 2017?
INPHO
Sligo Rovers
Finn Harps

Limerick
Galway United
Former Sligo Rovers midfielder Rommy Boco captained which national team?
INPHO
Guinea
Benin

Burkina Faso
Gabon
Which of these players is former St Patrick's Athletic and Guam attacker Ryan Guy?
INPHO
INPHO

INPHO
INPHO
Avery John was the first player to be sent off at the 2006 World Cup, having been shown a red card against which team?
PA
Sweden
Japan

Paraguay
England
Which of the following clubs did French full-back Pascal Vaudequin not represent?
INPHO
Bohemians
Shamrock Rovers

Drogheda United
Finn Harps
Ex-Dundalk playmaker Krisztián Adorján was once on the books of which English Premier League club?
INPHO
Manchester United
Chelsea

Liverpool
Arsenal
Name the 2018 League of Ireland player who debuted as a 17-year-old in a Champions League group match for Ajax?
INPHO
Stanley Aborah
INPHO
Karolis Chvedukas

INPHO
Bastien Hery
INPHO
Kris Twardek
When Cameroon failed to qualify from their group at the 1998 World Cup, in how many of their games did Joey N'Do play?
PA
1
2

3
Former Cork City midfielder Vincent Escude-Candau hailed from which country?
INPHO
Luxembourg
Switzerland

Belgium
France
Bohemians signed Mindaugas Kalonas in 2008 after being impressed by the Lithuanian international's performance against them in an Intertoto Cup game. What club was he playing for?
INPHO
FK Suduva
FK Riga

FB Kaunas
Liepajas Metalurgs
Answer all the questions to see your result!
INPHO
You scored out of !
Dundalk
Flawless! You've set the standard.
Share your result:
INPHO
You scored out of !
Cork City
Almost good enough for the very top, but not quite.
Share your result:
INPHO
You scored out of !
Bohemians
You were never likely to challenge for the top but you can still be happy with how you did.
Share your result:
INPHO
You scored out of !
Bray Wanderers
That didn't go your way at all.
Share your result:

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'
    More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'
    Pogba: 'We want to attack... maybe we just realised we are Manchester United'
    'I also suffered racist songs': Maradona shows support for Napoli's Koulibaly
    GAELIC FOOTBALL
    Quiz: Do you know what county these 2018 Gaelic football club winners are from?
    Quiz: Do you know what county these 2018 Gaelic football club winners are from?
    The son of a Cork GAA legend's unexpected role in ending a 33-year wait
    Mullinalaghta boss makes winning start to Cavan reign, Donegal ease to McKenna Cup victory
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United make it three wins in a row as Solskjaer's men hit four past Bournemouth
    Man United make it three wins in a row as Solskjaer's men hit four past Bournemouth
    As it happened: Man United vs Bournemouth, Premier League
    'We're in December and it's better to wait': Allegri dismisses United links for now
    LEINSTER
    Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster
    Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster
    Rob Kearney and Jack McGrath return ahead of Leinster's clash with Ulster
    Cullen hopes Leinster will be better for their Thomond Park experience

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie