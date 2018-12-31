Quiz: Test your knowledge of these League of Ireland imports

A simple one to start: Rodrigo Tosi was which League of Ireland club's leading goalscorer in 2017? INPHO Sligo Rovers Finn Harps

Limerick Galway United

Former Sligo Rovers midfielder Rommy Boco captained which national team? INPHO Guinea Benin

Burkina Faso Gabon

Which of these players is former St Patrick's Athletic and Guam attacker Ryan Guy? INPHO INPHO

INPHO INPHO

Avery John was the first player to be sent off at the 2006 World Cup, having been shown a red card against which team? PA Sweden Japan

Paraguay England

Which of the following clubs did French full-back Pascal Vaudequin not represent? INPHO Bohemians Shamrock Rovers

Drogheda United Finn Harps

Ex-Dundalk playmaker Krisztián Adorján was once on the books of which English Premier League club? INPHO Manchester United Chelsea

Liverpool Arsenal

Name the 2018 League of Ireland player who debuted as a 17-year-old in a Champions League group match for Ajax? INPHO Stanley Aborah INPHO Karolis Chvedukas

INPHO Bastien Hery INPHO Kris Twardek

When Cameroon failed to qualify from their group at the 1998 World Cup, in how many of their games did Joey N'Do play? PA 1 2

3

Former Cork City midfielder Vincent Escude-Candau hailed from which country? INPHO Luxembourg Switzerland

Belgium France