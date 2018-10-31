This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bohs clinch back-to-back U19 titles after first-half Reghba finish

By The42 Team Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 6:45 AM
Image: Harry Murphy/SPORTSFILE
Image: Harry Murphy/SPORTSFILE

BOHEMIANS ARE SSE Airtricity U19 champions after a 1-0 win in front of roughly 1,300 fans at the home of their fierce rivals, Shamrock Rovers.

Craig Sexton’s men defended their title thanks to a neat Ali Reghba finish five minutes before the break.

The striker — who netted two goals on his senior Bohs debut last month, and is reportedly being watched by Wolves and Leicester — rounded Rovers keeper Kian Clarke to tap home what would prove to be the title-clinching goal.

Victory for Bohs sealed a historic double as they added the league to their Enda McGuill Cup success earlier this year.

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians - SSE Airtricity U19 League Final Source: Harry Murphy/SPORTSFILE

Shamrock Rovers: Kian Clarke; Cian Collins, Adam O’Connor, Sean Callan (c) Conor Gleeson; Darren Prendergast (Thomas Oluwa, 82′, Eric Abulu, 92′), Emmanuel Lawal, Aaron Bolger, Brandon Kavanagh, Kenny Cunningham (Evan White, 73′); Dean Williams.

Bohemians: Sean Bohan; Andy Lyons (c), Lee Rock, Mitchel Byrne, Peter Adigun; Dylan Thornton, Daniel Grant (Christian Mageruson, 64′), Jamie Hamilton, Ryan Graydon (Cian McMullan, 87′), Promise Omochere (Steven Nolan, 81′); Ali Reghba.

Referee: Alan Patchell.

