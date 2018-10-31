Bohs clinch back-to-back U19 titles after first-half Reghba finish

BOHEMIANS ARE SSE Airtricity U19 champions after a 1-0 win in front of roughly 1,300 fans at the home of their fierce rivals, Shamrock Rovers.

Craig Sexton’s men defended their title thanks to a neat Ali Reghba finish five minutes before the break.

The striker — who netted two goals on his senior Bohs debut last month, and is reportedly being watched by Wolves and Leicester — rounded Rovers keeper Kian Clarke to tap home what would prove to be the title-clinching goal.

Victory for Bohs sealed a historic double as they added the league to their Enda McGuill Cup success earlier this year.

Source: Harry Murphy/SPORTSFILE

Shamrock Rovers: Kian Clarke; Cian Collins, Adam O’Connor, Sean Callan (c) Conor Gleeson; Darren Prendergast (Thomas Oluwa, 82′, Eric Abulu, 92′), Emmanuel Lawal, Aaron Bolger, Brandon Kavanagh, Kenny Cunningham (Evan White, 73′); Dean Williams.

Bohemians: Sean Bohan; Andy Lyons (c), Lee Rock, Mitchel Byrne, Peter Adigun; Dylan Thornton, Daniel Grant (Christian Mageruson, 64′), Jamie Hamilton, Ryan Graydon (Cian McMullan, 87′), Promise Omochere (Steven Nolan, 81′); Ali Reghba.

Referee: Alan Patchell.