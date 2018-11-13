This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
3-time Munster senior hurling winner brings Cork inter-county career to a close

Lorcan McLoughlin made his Cork senior hurling debut in 2010.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 5:58 PM
38 minutes ago 1,774 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4337800

LORCAN MCLOUGHLIN HAS announced his departure from the Cork senior hurling ranks after nine seasons.

Lorcan McLoughlin Lorcan McLoughlin won three Munster senior hurling medals with Cork. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

McLoughlin, who made his debut for Cork in 2010 in a league match against Offaly, described on Twitter his honour to represent the Rebel setup and wished the side well for the 2019 season.

LorcanMcLoughlin Source: Twitter - @Mc_Lorcan

He won three Munster senior hurling medals during his career in 2014, 2017 and 2018, lining out at wing-back for the first final triumph against Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The closest he came to a Liam MacCarthy Cup success was in 2013, starting at midfield as Cork lost out to Clare in the All-Ireland final replay.

His gametime was restricted in recent seasons with the emergence of Darragh Fitzgibbon seeing him forge a midfield partnership for Cork with Bill Cooper. McLoughlin’s solitary championship outing for Cork this year came in the Munster final win over Clare.

McLoughlin also achieved notable success in football, winning an All-Ireland U21 medal with Cork in 2009, and lining out for divisional outfit Duhallow in the recent county final.

Earlier this year he enjoyed glory with his club Kanturk in Croke Park as they won the All-Ireland intermediate hurling title against Kilkenny’s St Pat’s Ballyraggett, shooting 0-7 in that victory from his midfield berth.

KanturkGAA

