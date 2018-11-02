'Ramos makes more mistakes than me' - Lovren takes swipe at Real Madrid star

LIVERPOOL DEFENDER DEJAN Lovren has taken another swipe at Sergio Ramos, claiming the Real Madrid defender makes more mistakes than him.

The Croatia international has also doubled-down on his assertion that he is one of the best defenders in the world, echoing comments he made on the eve of the World Cup final in July.

Two months prior to that game, Lovren played in Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, where he went up against Spaniard Ramos.

In that clash, Ramos incurred the wrath of Liverpool supporters for his first-half challenge on Mohamed Salah that forced the Egyptian off with a shoulder injury.

Real, of course, went on to win the trophy and Ramos was later named Champions League defender of the season — a decision Lovren disagreed with.

When asked about the criticism he often receives, the Croatian said it was unfair and claimed Ramos makes more errors than he does but they don’t get enough attention.

“People always catch you on these mistakes, they don’t look [at the] good things,” said Lovren in an interview with Copa 90. “Sometimes I think I don’t deserve the hate, I would say.

“If you look, Ramos, he has many more mistakes than me. But he’s at Real Madrid. When you do a mistake, but you win 5-1, 5-2, nobody sees the mistake.”

Lovren was also asked to name his top five current defenders and couldn’t resist having another pop at Ramos, claiming his central defensive partner Rafael Varane is better than him.

“Virgil [van Dijk], I would say, because we had a great season,” he said. “Me and him, we reached the final of the Champions League. I would say Varane, he deserves a lot of credit. But I think he doesn’t get it as much. Ramos gets it and I don’t agree with that.”

Asked whether he felt Varane was better than Ramos, the 29-year-old said: “Definitely. For me, at this moment and in previous years, yeah.”

Lovren was also asked about his assertion that he was one of the best defenders in the world, made after Croatia’s World Cup semi-final win against England.

“I said one of the best. I never said: ‘I am the best’,” he added. “I always said one of the best. It can be five. But definitely this season.

“When you look, tell me a player who played in the Champions League final and then a month later in the final of the World Cup?

“I am the second after Thierry Henry. I was searching for that information in the Premier League. Yeah, I agree, I didn’t win, but I still think I deserve the credit.”

