Sunday 9 December, 2018
Germany boss Low open to managing Real Madrid

The Die Mannschaft coach says he could move into club management with the Spanish giants.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 3:19 PM
36 minutes ago 1,105 Views 3 Comments
Low: The next Real Madrid manager?
Image: Getty Images
Low: The next Real Madrid manager?
Image: Getty Images

GERMANY BOSS JOACHIM Low says he is open to the prospect of moving into club management with Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants have endured a difficult season thus far, sitting in fifth, eight points behind leaders Barcelona and five behind both Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.

That has led to suggestions that Real could again look to change their manager at the end of the season, having already replaced Julen Lopetegui with Santiago Solari.

Low himself endured a turbulent summer as Germany were knocked out of the World Cup in the group stages despite being handed a relatively soft group also featuring Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

And he has now begun to flirt with the possibility of succeeding Solari.

“I was a club manager for several years and I am still not thinking about retirment,” Low told German television network ZDF.

“It’s also clear that the majority of my time as national team coach has already passed, so the moment will arrive when I have to think about what to do after. For me, I am still interested in coaching a club.” 

He added: “I think it would be abroad, not in Germany. Real Madrid are an interesting club for any manager.” 

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel, however, thinks Low remains the perfect man to manage Germany.

The deposed 2014 World Cup winners have won just twice since their humiliation in Russia, beating Peru and the 2018 hosts. They have, however, lost to France and the Netherlands.

“It is not up to us all to do an analysis. That nobody was really happy and that the team played below their ability is clear, “said Tuchel, when asked about their performances last summer.

“Why was that? I believe that Jogi analysed this with the participants and then communicated it very openly and courageously.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

