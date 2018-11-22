Lowry and Dunne two shots off the lead after flying start at World Cup of Golf

IRISH PAIR SHANE Lowry and Paul Dunne got off to a promising start with a bogey-free 64 on the opening day of the World Cup of Golf.

Bidding for a first Irish success since Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley 21 years ago, Lowry and Dunne rattled in eight birdies with no dropped shots to sit two off the early lead in Melbourne.

There’s a three-way tie at the top of a stacked leaderboard where England’s Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton are joined by Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith of Australia and South Korea’s Byeong-hun An and Si-Woo Kim on 10-under par.

Malaysia (Gavin Green and Ben Leong), Belgium (Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry) and Denmark (Thorbjorn Olesen and Soren Kjeldsen) are all a shot back on nine-under.

See the full leaderboard here >

