Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 7 November, 2018
'I liked Manchester United a lot' - Lozano delighted with transfer interest

A host of Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the Mexico international.

By The42 Team Wednesday 7 Nov 2018, 12:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,465 Views 2 Comments
Hirving Lozano of PSV Eindhoven.
Hirving Lozano of PSV Eindhoven.
Hirving Lozano of PSV Eindhoven.

PSV EINDHOVEN WINGER Hirving Lozano is delighted to be the subject of interest from the Premier League and has pledged to continue his rapid improvement.

The 23-year-old burst onto the global stage during the World Cup, scoring the winning goal for Mexico in a shock victory over defending champions Germany.

Lozano’s display came amid rumours linking him with a move to England, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur among the sides noted with an interest.

Spurs have had two opportunities to see Lozano up close in the Champions League, with the Mexican netting in their first meeting; a 2-2 draw at the Philips Stadion.

Though he did not register in the 2-1 defeat at Wembley last night, Lozano remains on the radar of a handful of clubs — interest which he welcomes.

“It’s nice that English papers talk nicely about me,” he told Talksport’s Universe Premier. “It’s special. Personally I say thanks for the nice words. 

“I always try to improve and give something extra. I will keep on improving. I learn a lot from every manager. Every manager passes on something new. Mark van Bommel had a great career and you must learn from every manager.”

Lozano admitted in September it would be a “dream” if he joined La Liga champions Barcelona, though his international boss Juan Carlos Osorio wants to see him move to the Premier League.

But if his favourite teams as a youngster are anything to go by, it could be a straight fight between United and the Catalan giants.

“I liked Manchester United a lot,” he said when asked about his boyhood clubs. “In Spain my favourite team is Barcelona.”

The42 Team

