Monday 3 December, 2018
Croatia star Luka Modric edges out French World Cup stars to win 2018 Ballon d'Or

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe was named the best player of the year under the age of 21 at the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

By AFP Monday 3 Dec 2018, 9:46 PM
1 hour ago 8,490 Views 18 Comments
Modric with the 2018 Ballon d'Or award.
Image: AP/PA Images
Modric with the 2018 Ballon d'Or award.
Modric with the 2018 Ballon d'Or award.
Image: AP/PA Images

LUKA MODRIC SAW off competition from France’s World Cup stars as the Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder won the Ballon d’Or on Monday to end a 10-year stranglehold on the award by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Modric, 33, was announced as the winner of the prestigious prize in a glitzy ceremony held in Paris at the Grand Palais, just off the Champs Elysees.

Ronaldo was a distant second, with France and Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann completing the podium.

Paris Saint-Germain’s teenage forward Kylian Mbappe came fourth, leaving Messi to settle for fifth position.

Another Frenchman, Modric’s Madrid teammate Raphael Varane, was seventh, just behind Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah.

France Golden Ball Modric stands alongside fellow award winners Ada Hegerberg and Kylian Mbappe. Source: AP/PA Images

“As a kid we all have dreams. My dream was to play for a big club and win important trophies,” Modric said.

“The Ballon d’Or was more than just a dream for me and it is really an honour and a privilege to hold this trophy.” 

Modric — the oldest winner since Fabio Cannavaro, also 33, in 2006 — was crowned after an outstanding year in which he starred in the Real side that retained the Champions League before heroically helping drag his country to the final of the World Cup for the first time in their history.

Croatia lost 4-2 to France in Moscow in the final in July.

Meanwhile, Mbappe was named as the winner of the Kopa Trophy for the best player of the year under the age of 21 at the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, who does not turn 20 until later this month, starred as France won the World Cup and also won the Best Young Player award in Russia.

The new award was voted for by 33 living former winners of the main Ballon d’Or prize. 

© AFP 2018

