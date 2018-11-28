This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 28 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped

The Manchester United striker was benched in the Premier League earlier this season, much to his own unhappiness.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 11:02 AM
39 minutes ago 1,255 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4364123
Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku.
Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

ROMELU LUKAKU HAS revealed exactly what happened when he was dropped by Jose Mourinho, with the Manchester United striker left “angry” by the Portuguese’s decision.

The Belgium international was benched for clashes with Everton and Manchester City, playing a total of 58 minutes across the two games, while he was also a substitute against Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Lukaku eventually came on in every game, with United underperforming, as he failed to score.

He has hit the net just four times in all competitions this season, and he has revealed that his conversation with Mourinho has led to him reassessing his own goals as he bids to fire United back into contention in the Premier League.

Asked how he felt when he was dropped, he told Bleacher Report: “I was like, oh wow, shit happened, but I really had a conversation with the coach about it and I said ‘listen, it’s been a long year and also with the World Cup, I felt a bit tired’. He saw it. He made his decision.

“He said I didn’t look happy. That I was angry. And I said ‘yeah, hell yeah I’m angry. Like, do you think I should smile?’

“And then we had that little chat and then after that chat we just moved on. It was like 10 minutes, and from then on like you know it opened something in myself, like a new fire to go and get what’s mine.”

Nevertheless, Lukaku has become a trusted Mourinho lieutenant at Old Trafford, having played over 50 games in all competitions last season, scoring 27 goals.

And he insists that he would do anything for the ex-Chelsea and Inter manager to ensure that he is successful.

“One of them, yeah,” he said, when asked if he was Mourinho’s favourite player.

Because I would go through a brick wall for him and he knows that.

“He’s the type of coach where he would be honest with you and tell you how it is, and if you cannot deal with that, I mean, that’s a big problem.”

United have struggled so far this season and lie seventh in the Premier League, 14 points behind leaders Manchester City and seven behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

They are next in action this weekend, against Southampton.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    Outstanding November tees Ireland up superbly for Schmidt's final year
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    FOOTBALL
    'He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already'
    'He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already'
    Boca Juniors go on strike over Copa Libertadores final
    Mourinho defends controversial reaction to Rashford miss
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Hughes praises Obafemi's 'great' performance in first Southampton start
    Hughes praises Obafemi's 'great' performance in first Southampton start
    'Living here makes it more difficult' - Kerr outlines challenges awaiting Kenny in senior Ireland job
    United youngster aiming to emulate O'Shea following first Ireland call-up
    DUNDALK
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    'He’d give out to you more so for playing a safe pass than trying a risky one and giving it away'
    New Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny admits he is unlikely to see out qualifying campaign
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped
    'If they play against a half-decent team there they get beat tonight'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie