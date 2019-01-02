This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He's completely different' - Shaw says Solskjaer has brought buzz to Man Utd

The England defender has refused to criticise his former manager but acknowledges the impact his successor has had at Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 Jan 2019, 9:28 AM
1 hour ago 2,586 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4419691
Shaw was the target of regular criticism from Jose Mourinho.
MANCHESTER UNITED DEFENDER Luke Shaw has praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for bringing the ‘buzz’ back to the club following the departure of Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer replaced Mourinho just before Christmas and has won all three matches in charge so far, scoring 12 goals and conceding just three.

The Norwegian has been praised for restoring an attacking style to the club that is bringing the best out of the team’s creative players, most notably Paul Pogba, who has scored four goals in two matches.

Shaw has been equally effusive in his praise for the 45-year-old and the impact he has made on the team in such a short space of time.

“Ole has a completely different style to his way and we are adapting to that and enjoying it and that’s the main thing,” Shaw told Sky Sports.

“There’s a great buzz around the place with Ole coming back in, there’s a lot of good things to look forward to.

“Ole is a really positive and friendly guy and knows this club really well as he was here for many years and he knows what the club needs. He is here for six months and it’s a massive thing for him to do an amazing job and that would be great for him.

“We all back him and want the best for him as much as he wants the best for us. We all have to work together and keep doing the right things and keep smiles on faces and keep winning matches.”

Shaw has been restored to the starting line-up under Solskjaer having been dropped for Mourinho’s final four matches in charge.

The England defender often endured a difficult relationship under the Portuguese, though he refused to be critical of the former Chelsea boss and is keen to look forward rather than back.

“I thank Jose for what he did for the club and for me as a person and a player”, Shaw added.

“I signed a new contract and I want to be playing every game and trying to help the team as much as possible. Hopefully, I keep playing games and keep myself in the team.

“I haven’t had many injuries recently so that’s good. I need to stay fit and keep helping the team and maybe win a cup this season.

“We are not where we want to be and not where we should be, so we have a very important second half of the season. Our aim is to get back into the top four because United without Champions League isn’t good. That’s where we want to be and what we are fighting for.”

United are back in Premier League action tonight as they take in a trip to Newcastle United, before opening their 2019 FA Cup campaign against Reading on Saturday.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

The42 Team

