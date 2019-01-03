More change at Dundalk as chief executive leaves after less than a year

Brannigan was only appointed last February.

DUNDALK HAVE ANNOUNCED the departure of the club’s chief executive, Mal Brannigan, after less than a year in the position.

Brannigan, who took over the role at Oriel Park last February following the Peak6 takeover, has left the League of Ireland champions ‘to pursue other opportunities.’

The abrupt departure of the former Sheffield United managing director means there will be more change at Dundalk ahead of the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season, following the loss of manager Stephen Kenny.

“Dundalk Football Club can confirm that Chief Executive, Mal Brannigan, is leaving the club to pursue other opportunities,” a statement read on Thursday evening.

“The appointment of a new Chief Executive will be made in due course. The board wish to thank Mal for his efforts during his time at the club.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

Kenny’s assistant manager, Vinny Perth, has been appointed as Dundalk head coach for the club’s title defence, while former manager John Gill returns to the Louth club.

Dundalk get their 2019 league campaign against Sligo Rovers on 15 February.

