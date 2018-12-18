This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

For the second year in a row, Man City beat Leicester on penalties in EFL Cup quarter-final

Kevin De Bruyne also scored with a brilliant strike after making his first start since returning from injury.

By AFP Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 9:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,298 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4403952
Leicester City's Demarai Gray reacts.
Image: Mike Egerton
Leicester City's Demarai Gray reacts.
Leicester City's Demarai Gray reacts.
Image: Mike Egerton

MAN CITY SURVIVED a penalty shoot-out to reach the League Cup semi-finals as young keeper Arijanit Muric starred in the dramatic finale to the holders’ win over Leicester on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead when Kevin De Bruyne marked his return from injury with a fine finish in the first half at the King Power Stadium.

Marc Albrighton cancelled out De Bruyne’s first goal since April with a late equaliser to set up the 3-1 shoot-out win.

Muric, making his second City appearance in place of the rested Ederson, stole the spotlight as the 20-year-old Kosovo international made two penalty saves to clinch his team’s last four berth.

Just hours after Guardiola’s old rival Jose Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United after their worst start for 28 years, City could afford to make eight changes and still went through as they chase the third trophy of the Guardiola era.

No wonder City fans cheekily chanted “bring back Mourinho”.

“A tough game, it is always difficult at Leicester. We played with a guy (Eric Garcia) who is 17 years old and some injured players, but it was a good game,” Guardiola said.

De Bruyne added: “I feel stiff but I am happy to contribute. To be out for so long and to play 70 minutes is a good sign for me.

“We want to win titles so there’s two games more and we can battle for another trophy.”

City had 87 percent of the possession in the early stages and their pressure was rewarded in the 14th minute.

De Bruyne took control on the left edge of the Leicester area, cleverly shifted the ball onto his right foot before unleashing a low drive that zipped through the legs of Hamza Choudhury and past goalkeeper Danny Ward.

It was a cathartic moment for De Bruyne in only his seventh appearance of a frustrating season ravaged by two knee injuries.

The Belgium midfielder was making his first start since being injured in City’s League Cup win over Fulham on November 1.

Riyad Mahrez was making his first return to Leicester following his move to City in the close-season.

The Algeria winger almost doubled City’s lead when he pounced on Brahim Diaz’s shot and smashed a volley just over.

Muric kept his side’s lead intact when he sprawled to the left to repel a long-range drive from Demarai Gray that appeared destined for the bottom corner.

- Muric shines -

Sergio Aguero, back from an injury that sidelined him for three weeks, should have put City two up moments after half-time.

However, the Argentine forward shot too close to Ward after running onto Mahrez’s pass.

Leicester drew level in the 73rd minute when Wilfred Ndidi lofted a pass that picked out Albrighton’s run behind Oleksandr Zinchenko and the substitute slammed a fierce strike into the far corner.

Guardiola’s men had beaten Leicester on penalties at the same stage of the League Cup last season.

Leicester had more recent spot-kick success after beating Wolves and Southampton on penalties in the previous two rounds, but it was City who prevailed again.

Leicester’s Christian Fuchs and City’s Raheem Sterling both shot over.

Muric seized the moment with saves to deny James Maddison and Caglar Soyuncu before Zinchenko drilled in the winner.

Third tier Burton are into the semi-final for the first time in their history after a shock 1-0 win at Championship promotion chasers Middlesbrough.

Sixth in the second tier, Middlesbrough made a host of changes and were punished by their lowly opponents. 

Burton, 15th in League One, are the first team from the third tier or lower to reach the semi-finals since Sheffield United in 2014-15.

Jake Hesketh put Nigel Clough’s side into the lead in the 48th minute, the on-loan Southampton midfielder firing home from the edge of the area.

Clough won the League Cup twice as a player with Nottingham Forest in 1989 and 1990.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Solari 'loves' struggling Real Madrid star
    Solari 'loves' struggling Real Madrid star
    'I have the best team-mates in the world in their positions and that makes everything easier'
    Pochettino says United not his business after 'good friend' Mourinho's sacking
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Third season syndrome strikes again: Where next for Jose Mourinho?
    Third season syndrome strikes again: Where next for Jose Mourinho?
    'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure
    Solskjaer looking likely to take United reins until the end of the season - reports
    LIVERPOOL
    Liverpool's Klopp insists Man City are Premier League favourites
    Liverpool's Klopp insists Man City are Premier League favourites
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Shaqiri revels in 'beautiful feeling' in putting United to the sword
    LEINSTER
    How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    Connacht bolster backline options with loan signing of Leinster's Daly
    O'Loughlin's patience rewarded as he seizes his big chance in front of Schmidt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie